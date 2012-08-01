FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver, platinum slide
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver, platinum slide

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bullion stays weaker after Fed did not mention new
stimulus
    * Silver, platinum tumble on weak global manufacturing data
    * Lower-than-expected US auto sales pressure PGMs
    * US platinum futures briefly halted on price fluctuations
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday


    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy trade on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve issued a policy statement
that dashed investor hopes for new monetary stimulus, even
though it acknowledged that the U.S. economy has lost momentum.
    Silver and platinum group metals, used heavily in industry,
also fell after earlier reports showed that a Chinese factory
purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low and
the U.S. ISM survey of the American manufacturing sector shrank
in July.  
    At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the U.S. central
bank disappointed investors who had hoped for a third round of
government bond purchases, also called quantitative easing or
QE3.
    "You can say that immediate QE is off the table. I will
probably not be surprised to see them not do anything in
September," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    McGhee said frustrated gold investors took profits as the
Fed's latest outlook crushed any hopes of an imminent stimulus.
    Some had anticipated the Fed might act at its September
policy meeting following the central bank's high-profile
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August.
    Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,599.09 an ounce
by 4:53 p.m. E DT (2 053 GMT), after briefly falling toward $1,590
immediately after the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC)
statement.
    Bullion logged its third straight daily loss as investors
unwound a premium built on hopes of further U.S. monetary
easing. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$7.30 an ounce at $1,607.30, with trading volume about 5 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Silver fell 1.9 percent to $27.39 an ounce. It was up
more than 4 percent in a four-day rally last week.
    Wall Street's losses and weaker industrial metals combined
with a stronger dollar also dragged gold lower. Many had
expected the Fed to extend its guidance for low rates further
into the future, but it maintained its late-2014 language.
    
    AUTO SALES WEAK, US PLATINUM BRIEFLY HALTED 
    Gold investment demand, however, is showing signs of
resiliency.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, rose 3.32 tonnes on Tuesday,
data from the fund showed. That pared back its monthly net
outflow to just over 27 tonnes, which was still the biggest
one-month drop in its holdings this year.
    Platinum group metals were under pressure after major
automakers reported U.S. auto sales for July that were somewhat
softer than expected as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer
confidence kept would-be buyers on the sidelines.
 
    Platinum dropped 1.2 percent to $1,393.75 an ounce
and palladium was down 1 percent at $580.25 an ounce.
    CME Group Inc said trading in its U.S. NYMEX
platinum futures was briefly halted Wednesday morning due to
excessive price fluctuations. The largest U.S. futures exchange
also said that no erroneous trades were reported in its precious
metals futures complex. 
 4:53 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1607.30  -7.30  -0.5  1595.00 1621.80  150,242
 US Silver SEP  27.535 -0.379  -1.4   27.060  28.020   44,604
 US Plat OCT   1401.30 -15.60  -1.1  1387.40 1418.40   10,110
 US Pall SEP    582.60  -7.95  -1.3   578.20  592.05    2,596
                                                              
 Gold          1599.09 -14.20  -0.9  1592.95 1618.29         
 Silver         27.390 -0.520  -1.9   27.140  28.070
 Platinum      1393.75 -16.55  -1.2  1389.25 1414.49
 Palladium      580.25  -5.58  -1.0   583.00  590.00
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        167,497   171,677   196,124     19.44    0.30
 US Silver       49,562    52,215    58,222     28.75    0.54
 US Platinum     10,296     9,836     8,943        23    0.00
 US Palladium     3,005     3,203     4,385

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.