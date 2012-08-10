FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data
#Gold Market Report
August 10, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold lifted by hopes of China stimulus after weak data
    * Inflation worries brew as corn record high on USDA data
    * Gold investors wait for signals from Fed, ECB
    * Coming Up: U.S. retail sales on Tuesday

 (Adds details, graphic link, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and also
posted a weekly gain, as disappointing Chinese trade and new
bank-lending data suggested policymakers there may act to boost
sputtering growth.
    Worries about food inflation also boosted gold after the
U.S. government said the worst drought in more than half a
century has battered corn and soybean crops in the world's main
agricultural exporter with larger losses than expected.
 Corn futures rose to an all-time high before
settling lower.
    Bullion broke ranks with declining U.S. equities after the
latest disappointing Chinese data showed July exports rose just
1 percent from a year ago, with new loans at a 10-month low.
  A day earlier, data showed
China's factory output growth slowed unexpectedly in July. 
    "Gold is up mainly because of the weak manufacturing numbers
in China, suggesting that there is a pretty strong indication we
are going to see more quantitative easing there," said Jeffrey
Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management, which
has more than $1 billion in assets.
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,620.60 an ounce by
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), rebounding from a low from earlier in
the session at $1,605.20.
    The metal posted a weekly gain of 1 percent largely on hopes
for stimulus measures by China based on weak economic data. 
    U.S. gold for December settled up $2.60 at $1,622.80
an ounce.
    Trading volume totalled around 111,000 lots, about 30
percent below its 30-day average, but still the highest this
week, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    While food inflation fears boosted gold on the day Sica
said, however, rising food commodity prices could hurt rather
than help gold prices because they prompted the Federal Reserve
to be more vigilant in keeping inflation under control.  
    
    PLATINUM-GOLD SPREAD WIDENS TO RECORD
    Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.7
percent to $1,395.64 and palladium lost 0.1 percent to
$580.22, while silver inched up 0.1 percent at $28.12 an
ounce.
    The unusual spread between the much-more scarce platinum and
gold now stood at an all-time high at over $220 an ounce.
    
     
     
    
    Platinum, which is traditionally more expensive than gold,
has been hit particularly hard since the euro zone debt crisis
dampened car sales there. Platinum is mostly consumed as an
autocatalyst in diesel cars to clean tailpipe emission.
    Gold, meanwhile, has been held in a trading range due to
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank will take further steps to boost their economies. 
    Bullion remains sharply below last September's record high
at around $1,920 an ounce and it is only up 3.5 percent year to
date.
    The next major event for the gold market is likely to be the
annual meeting of economists and central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.    

 2:43 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1622.80   2.60   0.2  1606.60 1629.70  102,099
 US Silver SEP  28.062 -0.035  -0.1   27.530  28.315   39,204
 US Plat OCT   1399.90 -12.90  -0.9  1392.20 1414.50    7,395
 US Pall SEP    582.20  -4.50  -0.8   575.50  587.40    1,789
                                                               
 Gold          1620.60   3.51   0.2  1605.20 1626.06         
 Silver         28.120  0.020   0.1   27.640  28.320
 Platinum      1395.64  -9.96  -0.7  1395.00 1409.00
 Palladium      580.22  -0.58  -0.1   579.00  585.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        111,313   166,251   188,572     17.05   -0.03
 US Silver       52,129    41,642    56,775     23.07   -1.83
 US Platinum      7,786     7,557     8,975        23    0.00
 US Palladium     1,968     2,871     4,350                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Siliva Antonioli in London; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
