PRECIOUS-Gold jumps above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Minutes say Fed ready to deliver stimulus "fairly soon"
    * Platinum rises to 3-1/2-month high on South Africa worries
    * Gold jumps above trading range after almost 4 months
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold surged above $1,650 an
ounce on Wednesday for the first time since early May, breaking
above its recent trading range as minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve convinced many bullion investors that another round of
monetary stimulus is imminent.
    Another precious metal, platinum, rallied for a fifth
straight day, rising to a 3-1/2 month high on supply fears due
to signs of spreading labor unrest in top producer South Africa.
    Gold traded near unchanged for much of the session, then
jumped 1 percent after the minutes from the U.S. central bank's
August meeting showed policymakers were ready to deliver more
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
 
    Bullion prices rallied for a sixth straight day, rising 
above technical resistance of the 150-day and 200-day moving
averages. Gold pierced the top end of a near four-month trading
range at $1,640 an ounce.
    "Given the context of the FOMC minutes in which policymakers
are looking to boost growth, whatever tools Bernanke will come
up with are likely to be bullish for gold," said Axel Merk,
chief investment officer of Merk Funds, which has $600 million
in currency mutual-fund assets including gold.
    Merk said Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke should explain his
reasons for more stimulus from the U.S. central bank at the Aug.
31 meeting of economists and central bankers at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
    Spot gold was up 1 percent on the day at $1,654.10 an
ounce by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) after hitting a session high
of $1,655.50, the highest price since May 2.
    Before the Fed released its minutes, U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down $2.40 at $1,640.50 an
ounce.
    Trading volume around 3:30 p.m. was around 130,000 lots,
sharply below its 30-day and 250-day averages, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
    Year to date, gold is up around 6 percent. In early January,
gold was up almost 15 percent after the Federal Reserve said it
could unveil more stimulus and expected to keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014.
    Since May, bullion prices have traded in a broad range due
to lack of concrete actions by the Fed and other central banks
and signs of improvement in some U.S. economic data.
    "The Fed minutes clearly supported the sentiment change for
more monetary easing, allowing gold to consolidate its recent
breakout. I expect gold to move higher in the next several
sessions," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    
    PLATINUM RALLIES ON SUPPLY FEARS
    Platinum rose 2.2 percent to $1,533.24 an ounce, and
palladium climbed 1.7 percent to $630.47, while silver
 climbed 1.6 percent to $29.79 an ounce.
    Platinum's rally has been fueled by investors betting that
low wages, poor living conditions and income disparities could
generate fresh violence in South Africa mines which have around
80 percent of the world's platinum reserves.

 3:30 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1640.50  -2.40  -0.1  1636.30 1657.90  121,745
 US Silver SEP  29.556  0.128   0.4   29.170  29.860   43,672
 US Plat OCT   1526.50  18.70   1.2  1505.10 1541.00   11,150
 US Pall SEP    628.75   4.55   0.7   621.15  634.70    3,597
                                                               
 Gold          1654.10  16.21   1.0  1635.03 1655.50         
 Silver         29.790  0.470   1.6   29.250  29.890
 Platinum      1533.24  33.34   2.2  1509.50 1536.49
 Palladium      630.47  10.47   1.7   625.00  632.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        129,723   153,556   184,020     17.06   -0.21
 US Silver       58,351    39,887    56,285     24.48    0.07
 US Platinum     11,745    13,470     9,594     22.97    0.09
 US Palladium     4,620     5,756     4,604                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in
London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.