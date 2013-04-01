FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-PRECIOUS-Gold up in holiday trade after weak US factory data
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 1, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-PRECIOUS-Gold up in holiday trade after weak US factory data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats, fixes format of headline)
    * US factory activity growth slowest in three months
    * Trading range narrow, volume light on Easter Monday
holiday
    * Silver's drop sends market to bear territory from Oct high
    * Coming Up: U.S. factory orders, auto sales Tuesday

    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday in light
holiday trade, after a lackluster U.S. manufacturing report
stirred economic worries ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report
later this week.
    Silver fell nearly 1 percent. The metal, which tends to be
more volatile and speculative than gold, has fallen enough from
the high it set in October to be in a bear market.
    Bullion buying increased after the Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) report showed U.S. factory activity grew in
March at the slowest rate in three months. That was slower than
expected, suggesting the economy lost momentum. 
    "The ISM report suggested that there were not as much
economic activities as many had expected. Also, if Friday's
nonfarm payroll comes out less than expected, that would be a
good shaker to confidence and a boost to the gold market," said
Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of BullionVault.
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,598.60 by 3:31 p.m.
EDT (1931 GMT). The metal lost around 4.5 percent in the first
quarter as the tone in the global economy improved.
    The metal traded in a narrow $6 range with low volume as
most financial markets in Europe including London are shut for
the Easter Monday holiday.
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $5.20
at $1,600 an ounce, with trading volume at around 60,000 lots,
on track to be the lowest level since late December, preliminary
Reuters data showed. Monday's turnover was also 70 percent below
its 30-day average.
    "We expect prices to remain range-bound finding support from
the physical market and central bank buying on the downside in
the near term, but gold still misses a catalyst for significant
upward momentum," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist
at Barclays Capital. 
    
    SILVER BEAR, US PAYROLLS EYED
    The gold market could take a cue from Friday's Labor
Department snapshot of the U.S. job market, also an important
gauge for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Economists
forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls to increase 200,000 in March
after February's impressive 236,000 gain. 
    In the physical market, Turkish gold imports rose to 18.26
tonnes in March from 17.34 tonnes a month earlier, according to
data released by the Istanbul Gold Exchange on Monday.
    Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.9
percent to $28.06 an ounce, tracking a drop in copper. 
    Silver, which surged to a record high near $50 in April 2011
and had only plummeted two weeks later, sometimes moves with
base metals due to its heavy uses by industries.
    The metal is now 20 percent below an intraday high of $35.36
reached on Oct 1, 2012, the official definition of a bear
market.
    Among platinum group metals, platinum rose 1.7
percent to $1,591.74 an ounce, while palladium climbed
1.2 percent to $778.97.
 3:31 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1600.00   5.20   0.3  1594.80 1600.50      678
 US Silver MAY  27.944 -0.379  -1.3   27.810  28.360   31,620
 US Plat APR   1596.40  25.20   1.6  1568.70 1601.30       87
 US Pall JUN    783.95  15.70   2.0   767.50  784.80    2,184
                                                               
 Gold          1598.60   2.43   0.2  1595.63 1600.81         
 Silver         28.060 -0.260  -0.9   27.900  28.380
 Platinum      1591.74  26.24   1.7  1569.50 1597.24
 Palladium      778.97   9.47   1.2   769.50  781.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         60,123   211,817   172,537     13.28    0.47
 US Silver       37,689    57,980    52,042      18.5   -0.27
 US Platinum      6,911    16,866    11,784     14.12    0.04
 US Palladium     2,215     7,355     5,189                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.