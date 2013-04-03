FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 3, 2013 / 8:01 PM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold down more than 1 pct in commodities selloff
    * Bullion briefly below $1,550/oz, hits weakest since June
    * Safe-haven bids absent on Wall St losses, North Korea
tension
    * Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims Thursday

 (Recasts, updates with market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold tumbled to a nine-month
low on Wednesday, losing more than 1 percent as plummeting crude
oil prices and sharp losses in U.S. equities triggered a
sell-off in assets across the board.
    Bullion briefly broke below $1,550 an ounce for the first
time this year, as swelling U.S. crude stockpiles weighed on the
metal's inflation-hedge appeal. 
    Gold fell sharply for a second day as safe-haven buying was
absent as an over one percent drop of U.S. equities after a
disappointing U.S. private-sector job report dragged commodities
broadly lower. Economic optimism had lifted the S&P 500 to an
all-time closing high last Thursday. 
    "The stock market rally is drawing off a tremendous amount
of investment interest from the precious metals market. It could
get a very sharp downside reaction to possibly to $1,400 before
we find support," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader
at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    Spot gold was down 1.2 percent to $1,555.89 an ounce
by 3:08 p.m. EST (1908 GMT), having hit an earlier low of
$1,549.69, a level last seen on June 28, 2012.
    The precious metal fell sharply for a second day after its
previous session's 1.4 percent drop, as safe-haven buying dried
up on rallying global stock markets. 
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$22.30 at $1,552.80 an ounce, with trading volume in line with
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    The metal, a traditional safe haven, also failed to respond
to rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsular. 
    U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the United States
sees a "real and clear" danger from North Korea due to its
nuclear and missile capabilities, and the Pentagon was sending a
ballistic missile defense system to Guam as a precaution against
Pyongyang. 
    Gold also appeared to ignored market talk about a breakdown
in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers later in the
week. 
    
    SAFE HAVEN FADES, SPDR GOLD DOWN
    Easing euro zone fears after Cyprus clinched a $10 billion
international bailout last week also weighed down on gold.
    "This is clearly not a rush to the exit as there is still
plenty of fear in the market, but we have clearly shifted more
toward a bear trend," said Robert Haworth, senior investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
    Hopes for a U.S. economic recovery and a possible halt to
Bank of Japan's monetary easing, which could come at its policy
meeting later this week, have made it tough for investors to
like gold, Haworth said.      
    Investment buying in gold remained weak as bullion holdings
in the world's No. 1 gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold
Trust fell 0.7 percent as of Tuesday. The gold ETF
posted a record monthly outflow in February on possible hedge
fund liquidations, traders said.
    Credit Suisse and Societe Generale became the latest banks
to cut gold and silver price forecasts for this year and next.
 
    Spot silver fell 0.8 percent to $26.98 an ounce,
having earlier hit $26.72, its lowest level since July 2012.
    Among platinum group metals, platinum was down 2.2
percent to $1,534.99 an ounce, after hitting $1,527 an ounce
earlier, its lowest price this year.
     Palladium also dropped 1.6 percent to $751.97 an
ounce.
 3:08 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1552.80 -22.30  -1.4  1549.20 1576.40    2,083
 US Silver MAY  26.797 -0.451  -1.7   26.670  27.315   59,703
 US Plat APR   1539.80 -32.00  -2.0  1535.50 1574.20      110
 US Pall JUN    755.45 -13.95  -1.8   751.75  773.95    4,095
                                                               
 Gold          1555.89 -19.35  -1.2  1550.55 1576.91         
 Silver         26.980 -0.220  -0.8   26.720  27.350
 Platinum      1534.99 -34.51  -2.2  1527.00 1572.50
 Palladium      751.97 -12.03  -1.6   754.00  770.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        202,880   203,058   172,285     15.07    1.30
 US Silver       69,467    54,593    51,985      21.1    0.57
 US Platinum     14,592    16,548    11,734     15.46    1.19
 US Palladium     4,150     7,170     5,186                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by David
Goodman and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.