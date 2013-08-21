PRECIOUS-Gold prices down as Fed minutes show few tapering clues

* Mixed view among Fed officials on time of stimulus cut * Gold trade choppy in light New York afternoon session * Rising US Treasury yields pressure precious metals, S&P * Coming up: US weekly jobless claims on Thursday (Adds market details, technical view, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy trade on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose after the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting showed few clues about the timing to scale back its bond-buying stimulus. Bullion prices initially rose as the U.S. central bank's statement showed a few Fed policymakers thought last month it would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying "somewhat" but others counselled patience. The metal ended lower after seesawing as a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, seen as a gauge of interest rates, weighed down on precious metals and equities across the board. "The Fed minutes didn't disclose any information about the anticipated tapering. Gold was initially helped by short covering but its rally faded with the bond yields rising," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Investors are anxiously waiting to see when the Fed will start to slow its $85 billion monthly asset purchases, with most predicting September as the beginning of the end of the quantitative easing program. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,365.31 an ounce by 4:13 p.m. EDT (2013 GMT). U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled down $2.50 an ounce at $1,370.10, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold slipped as the dollar gained across the board on hopes that the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its asset-buying program next month. CHINESE METAL IMPORTS MIXED In the physical market, traders largely ignored mixed data on Chinese import of silver and platinum group metals. Silver was last up 0.6 percent at $22.85 an ounce. Platinum edged down 0.2 percent to $1,509.49 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.8 percent at $741.22 an ounce. Platinum prices may struggle to extend their three-week rally due to critical resistance around $1,531 an ounce after forming a double-top high on charts last week, technical analysts said. Separately, Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management has agreed to pay $48.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit asserting that the hedge fund manipulated platinum and palladium prices, the plaintiff's lead attorney said on Wednesday. 4:13 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1370.10 -2.50 -0.2 1359.20 1378.90 142,500 US Silver SEP 22.963 -0.108 -0.5 22.755 23.360 50,895 US Plat OCT 1519.10 -6.40 -0.4 1506.50 1525.50 6,170 US Pall SEP 746.90 -2.75 -0.4 741.30 750.65 4,816 Gold 1365.31 -5.36 -0.4 1360.40 1378.20 Silver 22.850 -0.140 -0.6 22.790 23.340 Platinum 1509.49 -3.11 -0.2 1510.25 1522.00 Palladium 741.22 -5.78 -0.8 744.50 749.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 151,850 188,455 189,676 23.25 0.03 US Silver 60,817 51,821 53,048 33.95 -0.16 US Platinum 6,211 9,313 12,514 20.68 0.00 US Palladium 7,677 4,329 5,305 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey, William Hardy, David Evans, Dale Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)