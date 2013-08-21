FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
August 21, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold prices down as Fed minutes show few tapering clues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Mixed view among Fed officials on time of stimulus cut
    * Gold trade choppy in light New York afternoon session
    * Rising US Treasury yields pressure precious metals, S&P
    * Coming up: US weekly jobless claims on Thursday

 (Adds market details, technical view, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy
trade on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose after the
minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting showed
few clues about the timing to scale back its bond-buying
stimulus.
    Bullion prices initially rose as the U.S. central bank's
statement showed a few Fed policymakers thought last month it
would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying
"somewhat" but others counselled patience. 
    The metal ended lower after seesawing as a sharp rise in
U.S. Treasury yields, seen as a gauge of interest rates, weighed
down on precious metals and equities across the board. 
 
    "The Fed minutes didn't disclose any information about the
anticipated tapering. Gold was initially helped by short
covering but its rally faded with the bond yields rising," said
Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated
Brokerage Services LLC.
    Investors are anxiously waiting to see when the Fed will
start to slow its $85 billion monthly asset purchases, with most
predicting September as the beginning of the end of the
quantitative easing program.
    Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,365.31 an ounce by
4:13 p.m. EDT (2013 GMT).
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled
down $2.50 an ounce at $1,370.10, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Gold slipped as the dollar gained across the board on hopes
that the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its
asset-buying program next month. 
    
    CHINESE METAL IMPORTS MIXED
    In the physical market, traders largely ignored mixed data
on Chinese import of silver and platinum group metals.
 
    Silver was last up 0.6 percent at $22.85 an ounce.
    Platinum edged down 0.2 percent to $1,509.49 an
ounce, while palladium eased 0.8 percent at $741.22 an
ounce. 
    Platinum prices may struggle to extend their
three-week rally due to critical resistance around $1,531 an
ounce after forming a double-top high on charts last week,
technical analysts said. 
    Separately, Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management has
agreed to pay $48.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit
asserting that the hedge fund manipulated platinum and palladium
prices, the plaintiff's lead attorney said on Wednesday.
 

 4:13 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1370.10  -2.50  -0.2  1359.20 1378.90  142,500
 US Silver SEP  22.963 -0.108  -0.5   22.755  23.360   50,895
 US Plat OCT   1519.10  -6.40  -0.4  1506.50 1525.50    6,170
 US Pall SEP    746.90  -2.75  -0.4   741.30  750.65    4,816
                                                              
 Gold          1365.31  -5.36  -0.4  1360.40 1378.20         
 Silver         22.850 -0.140  -0.6   22.790  23.340
 Platinum      1509.49  -3.11  -0.2  1510.25 1522.00
 Palladium      741.22  -5.78  -0.8   744.50  749.00
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        151,850   188,455   189,676     23.25    0.03
 US Silver       60,817    51,821    53,048     33.95   -0.16
 US Platinum      6,211     9,313    12,514     20.68    0.00
 US Palladium     7,677     4,329     5,305                  
                                                              
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jan Harvey, William Hardy, David Evans, Dale Hudson
and Chizu Nomiyama)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

