PRECIOUS-Gold rallies suddenly as short covering offsets Fed worries
December 4, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies suddenly as short covering offsets Fed worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bullion posts biggest daily rise in more than a month
    * Funds buy back new shorts after drop to 5-month low
    * New buying by commodity funds in new fiscal year seen
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The price of gold rose
nearly 2 percent for its biggest one-day gain in over a month on
Wednesday, as heavy short-covering and new fund buying more than
offset concerns the Federal Reserve may soon exit its
bullion-boosting asset purchase scheme.
    After sinking 1 percent to a five-month low earlier in the
session, bullion jumped $25 around midday in New York and
briefly broke above $1,250 an ounce despite a
better-than-expected U.S. ADP private-sector job report. 
    Silver gained around 3.5 percent and platinum group metals
also rose sharply.
    "We suspect the combination of short covering and light
macro hedge fund buying may have helped lift the bullion market
into positive territory after the ADP report," said James Steel,
chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.
    More than 32,000 contracts changed hands in a 40-minute
period between 12:10-12:50 about a fifth of Thursday's turnover,
Reuters data showed.
    The dollar came under pressure but the drop was less
dramatic than bullion, while equities remained relatively calm.
    Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,243.19 an ounce by
4:16 p.m. EST (2116 GMT), having pierced its 14-day moving
average and traded as high as $1,250.30.
    Earlier in the session, gold fell to $1,211.44 an ounce, a
five-month low.
    The private-sector job data had opened the door wider for
the Fed to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few
months, analysts said.
    U.S. gold futures settled up $26.40 at $1,247.20 an
ounce, with trading volume slightly above its 30-day average at
175,500 lots, preliminary Reuters data shows.
    "It's a new fiscal year for commodities funds, which are
getting into the market in a very oversold market condition,"
said Jonathan Jossen, Comex gold options floor trader.
    Most commodities funds start their fiscal year on Dec. 1.
    The metal has hit a fresh five-month low in every session
this week on worries that a better economic outlook will allow
the Fed to slow the pace of its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases as soon as December, traders said.
    Traders were focusing on Thursday's U.S. gross domestic
product and Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, ahead of the Fed's
next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
    Among other precious metals, silver outperformed
gold's gain, rising 3.6 percent to $19.80 an ounce. Platinum
 was up 1.1 percent at $1,369 an ounce, and palladium
 increased 1.6 percent to $725.25 an ounce.
 3:14 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1247.20  26.40   2.2  1210.80 1251.50  172,245
 US Silver MAR  19.830  0.765   4.0   18.890  19.890   51,261
 US Plat JAN   1376.00  20.20   1.5  1346.00 1378.20   11,416
 US Pall MAR    729.25  14.45   2.0   713.20  732.50    3,782
                                                              
 Gold          1246.36  22.85   1.9  1212.20 1250.30         
 Silver         19.800  0.680   3.6   18.920  19.870
 Platinum      1369.00  14.75   1.1  1351.25 1377.50
 Palladium      725.25  11.75   1.6   713.60  729.50
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        180,178   175,443   187,943     20.27    0.15
 US Silver       55,935    60,117    57,552     29.83    1.45
 US Platinum     12,770     9,774    12,509     16.12   -0.25
 US Palladium     4,081     8,346     5,959     19.97   -0.79

