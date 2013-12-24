PRECIOUS-Gold up before Christmas but headed for big yearly loss

* Lifted by bargain hunting, portfolio adjustments

* Stronger U.S. data, Fed pullback cast pall on market

By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday in the final session before Christmas as bargain hunters appeared after prices fell to six-month lows of around $1,200 an ounce.

Volume remained thin as the majority of players tried to even out their holdings and avoid significant new positions ahead of the yearend.

“People are trying to avoid paying higher taxes than necessary for positions that will be marked-to-market at the end of Dec. 31, so there’s quite a bit of portfolio evening out that’s going on, so to speak,” said George Gero, a gold market analyst and vice president at RBC Capital Markets Global Futures in New York.

“There’s also been some short-covering and bargain hunting that has emerged since we got to below $1,200 in the last couple of days.”

The spot price of bullion was up 0.3 percent at $1,201.50 an ounce at 11:04 a.m. EST (1604 GMT).

U.S. gold futures’ benchmark February contract was up 0.4 percent at $1,201.30.

Gold tumbled to six-month lows of around $1,185 on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would start scaling back its long-running monetary stimulus program, which had helped drive the market to record highs above $1,900 in 2011.

Years of increased central bank liquidity and record-low interest rates encouraged investors to put money into non-interest-bearing assets and safe havens such as gold.

But this year, gold down is 28 percent, ending a 12-year rally.

“It is clear in our view that gold can expect little in the way of support from Western investment markets,” HSBC said in a note.

“Investors continue to lighten long positions, exit the gold exchange-traded funds or go outright short.”

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 8.40 tonnes to 805.72 tonnes on Monday, the lowest in nearly five years.

Strengthening U.S. data continue to weaken gold’s status as a hedge against the economy. U.S. consumer spending rose in November at the fastest pace since June, data showed on Monday, while consumer sentiment hit a five-month high heading into the yearend.

“The broad consensus is that 2014 is going to be a better year for the global economy,” Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.

“There’s less risk of shocks because the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised, some of the emerging market concerns seem to have faded, the U.S. is reducing QE and inflation is going to remain low,” he added. “Without a major shock, investor demand (for gold) seems unlikely to pick up.”

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $19.41 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,331.24 an ounce, having fallen to its lowest since early July at $1,309.75 on Thursday. Spot palladium was down 0.4 percent at $690 an ounce.