#Gold Market Report
January 8, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on upbeat U.S. private job data, Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed's Dec. minutes show support for gradual end to
stimulus
    * ADP jobs data beats forecasts, suggests economic growth
    * Rebalancing of commodity indexes to add $1 bln gold buying
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims Thursday

 (Adds comment, details from Fed minutes, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by upbeat
U.S. private-sector jobs data and minutes from the Federal
Reserve's December meeting that showed the central bank was set
to wind down its bond purchases at a steady pace.
    Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed many members of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming
the asset purchases, and most wanted to stress that further
reductions were not on a preset course. 
    The U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive
bond-buying program by $10 billion to $75 billion per month and
an improving U.S. economic outlook will continue to pressure the
metal, traders said. 
    "Unless there is a significant reduction in jobs, the
expectation that the Fed will continue to repeal its bond-buying
program remains the main focal point of the market, and that's
why gold is under pressure," said David Meger, director of
metals trading at Chicago futures brokerage Vision Financial
Markets.
    Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,226.76 an ounce
by 3:12 p.m. EST (2012 GMT).
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $4.10 an ounce at $1,225.50, with trading volume about 5
percent below the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Bullion fell after the ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private employers added a bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs
in December, the strongest increase in 13 months.
 
    "The trend for much of the rest of the year is likely to be
negative for gold as the positive trend of global economic
growth reduces investor fears and eases overall demand relative
to cyclical investments," said Robert Haworth, senior investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Private Client
Reserve.    
    Gold was still up almost 2 percent in 2014 on equities
losses and fund buying related to index rebalancing after it
lost 28 percent last year for its biggest annual loss in 32
years.
    
    INDEX REBALANCING
    The yellow metal will see more than $1 billion in fresh
buying from the annual rebalancing of the world's two largest
commodity indexes beginning Wednesday, a spokesperson for the
Standard & Poors Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and
the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. 
    Traders will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls and trade
numbers on Friday. Non-farm payrolls are seen as a crucial
indicator of the U.S. monetary policy outlook, given the Fed has
explicitly said it will await an improvement in the jobs market
before it accelerates stimulus tapering.
    Among other precious metals, silver underperformed,
falling 1.5 percent to $19.57 an ounce. Platinum edged
down 26 cents at $1,410.49 an ounce, while palladium was
down 0.7 percent at $733.47 an ounce.
 3:12 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1225.50  -4.10  -0.3  1217.70 1231.80  145,646
 US Silver MAR  19.539 -0.248  -1.3   19.310  19.865   41,976
 US Plat APR   1414.20  -1.20  -0.1  1403.80 1416.40    7,307
 US Pall MAR    738.30  -3.40  -0.5   733.70  743.75    3,128
                                                               
 Gold          1226.76  -4.73  -0.4  1219.25 1232.45         
 Silver         19.570 -0.290  -1.5   19.330  19.870
 Platinum      1410.49  -0.26   0.0  1407.50 1414.50
 Palladium      733.47  -5.03  -0.7   736.25  741.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        176,632   124,057   186,938     19.97    0.15
 US Silver       45,643    36,479    57,382     27.29    0.71
 US Platinum      7,371    14,368    13,028     18.78   -0.78
 US Palladium     3,185     3,133     5,857     18.35   -1.60
                                                               
 

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Pravin Char, Jane Baird, Marguerita Choy and Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
