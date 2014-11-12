PRECIOUS-Gold falls on dollar rally and weaker crude oil

* Crude oil tumbles; Dollar hovers near 4-year high

By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Wednesday as a crude oil tumble and dollar gains pulled the metal down from earlier highs, and overall sentiment stayed with the bears as outflows from bullion funds showed no sign of slowing.

Without key U.S. economic data this week, bullion investors looked to the currency and energy markets for trading cues.

Brent crude futures fell below $80 to a four-year low after comments from Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi failed to ease worries over a supply glut, while the greenback rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies to hover near a 4-year high

“The decline in gold stems from deflation concerns. It’s hard to see people buying gold to hedge against inflation against this backdrop,” said Howard Wen, metals analyst at HSBC.

Wen also cited comments by Bundesbank Jens Weidmann about low price inflation and weak growth outlook in the euro zone.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,158.40 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT).

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $3.90 at $1,159.10, with trading volume about 20 percent above their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.

Market participants were digesting news that Swiss regulator FINMA said it had found a “clear attempt” to manipulate precious metals benchmarks during its investigation into precious metals and FX trading at UBS.

The metal hit a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 last week. Traders said there is strong resistance around $1,180, a key technical level that gold has broken below since Oct. 31.

Bullion is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets during economic uncertainty. But optimism over U.S. economic recovery has recently boosted stocks and the dollar.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates sooner rather than later due to the recovery, a move that will heap further pressure on gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday to 724.46 tonnes, a six-year low.

The figures marked the fund’s sixth straight day of outflows. The ETF is seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to the size of its holdings.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 percent to $15.62, while platinum was down 0.6 percent at $1,195.75 and palladium gained 0.4 percent to $770.72. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Michael Urquhart, Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)