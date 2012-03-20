PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on weak dollar

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Spot gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth consecutive session, as a weaker dollar helped support prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,662.85 an ounce by 0045 GMT, on course for its fourth session of straight gains. * U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,663.20. * The U.S. Federal Reserve has not yet decided whether to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, though it remains an option, an influential Fed official said on Monday. * The U.S. data continued to show signs of a steady recovery. U.S. homebuilder sentiment was unchanged in March to hold at the highest level since June 2007, and the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index edged up in January from December. * The S&P 500 stood at its highest level since May 2008 and 10 percent below the record close set in October 2007. * Jewellers in India plan to close shops for two more days, continuing their protest against the duty increase on gold imports announced by the government last Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its gold holdings stayed unchanged at 1,293.268 tonnes for the fifth straight session on Monday, despite the sharp pull-back in prices last week. * Global photovoltaic solar installations jumped 40 percent to a record 27.4 gigawatts, helped by a late surge of activity ahead of subsidy cuts, according to a report by consultancy NPD Solarbuzz issued on Monday. * Spot silver fell 1 percent to $32.86, wiping out gains from the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. * The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies and the euro hovered below a more than one-week high hit in the previous session, after an orderly auction of Greek default insurance supported views that Greece's threat to the euro zone has diminished. DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1662.85 2.45 +0.15 6.33 Spot Silver 32.86 -0.36 -1.08 18.67 Spot Platinum 1672.78 -1.75 -0.10 20.08 Spot Palladium 701.78 -0.15 -0.02 7.55 COMEX GOLD APR2 1663.20 -4.10 -0.25 6.15 2376 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.89 -0.06 -0.20 17.82 396 Euro/Dollar 1.3235 Dollar/Yen 83.35 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)