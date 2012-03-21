PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on dollar; physical demand sluggish

* Asia physical buying dries up after prices rebound * China Feb silver imports down 21 pct y/y, off 3-yr low * Spot gold neutral in $1,634-$1,671 range -technicals * Coming up: U.S. existing home sales, Feb; 1400 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the aid of buyers, while sluggish physical demand and an improving U.S. economic outlook capped gains. The latest U.S. housing market data added to a string of numbers indicating steady recovery in the world's largest economy, diminishing hopes of further quantitative easing which had helped buoy gold earlier this year. The dollar edged down 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies. A cheaper greenback makes dollar-priced commodities, including gold, more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,652.06 an ounce by 0748 GMT. U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,652.40. Some investors have taken money out of gold after a recent equities rally, and turned to chase higher-yielding assets with indications of a stabilising global economy taking the shine off safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. "Gold has seen some liquidation by funds after the hopes for QE3 (third round of quantitative easing) were dashed," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. Gold found good support at the $1,640 level in the previous session, but in the short-term prices could test $1,620-$1,630 level due to a generally stronger dollar and lack of support from the physical market, Fung added. The dollar index is up about 0.9 percent so far this month. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold would remain neutral in the range of $1,634 and $1,671, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. SLOW PHYSICAL MARKET Dealers in Singapore also reported slow physical market activity after prices rebounded above $1,650 an ounce. "Buying is over and now clients are just waiting to take physical deliveries," said a Singapore-based trader, noting that Indonesia and Thailand were among the most active buyers. Investors are closely watching the U.S. debt market, an indicator of appetite for the safe-haven asset. On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains, though selling still pushed some yields to multi-month highs as traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy could mean quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening sooner than expected. High oil prices have helped underpin gold sentiment. But oil tumbled in the previous session after comments from Saudi Arabia on its willingness to meet any supply gap. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had slipped 0.23 percent to 1,290.247 tonnes by March 20, the first drop after staying unchanged for four straight sessions. Spot silver rebounded from a 2.3-percent slide in the previous session and was trading up 0.2 percent to $32.18. China's silver imports in February dropped 21 percent on the year to 213,246 kilograms, off a three-year low of 191,702 kilograms in January. The inflow in the first two months of the year tumbled nearly 36 percent, official trade data showed. Precious metals prices 0748 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1652.06 2.03 +0.12 5.64 Spot Silver 32.18 0.07 +0.22 16.22 Spot Platinum 1652.45 4.42 +0.27 18.63 Spot Palladium 692.67 3.62 +0.53 6.16 COMEX GOLD APR2 1652.40 5.40 +0.33 5.46 20776 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.20 0.36 +1.13 15.33 3284 Euro/Dollar 1.3257 Dollar/Yen 83.62 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)