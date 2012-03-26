PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar weakness persists

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, building on gains in the previous session, as the dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of currencies and supported sentiment for bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent last Friday. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,666.70. * The dollar index dropped to a two-week low on Friday on U.S. home sales data, which showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell in February while prices jumped to their highest level in eight months. * Money managers in gold futures and options cut their bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest level in two months, as bullion prices tumbled after a strong run of U.S. economic data triggered fund selling. * This week, investors will watch key economic data from Germany, bond auctions in Italy and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, during which the size of a bailout firewall is to be discussed. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year. * The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied after a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains. DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 2012 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Mar 2012 0800 Germany Ifo expectations Mar 2012 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Feb 1400 U.S. Pending homes index Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1666.89 4.75 +0.29 6.59 Spot Silver 32.29 0.09 +0.28 16.61 Spot Platinum 1632.99 13.01 +0.80 17.23 Spot Palladium 659.00 5.50 +0.84 1.00 COMEX GOLD APR2 1666.70 4.30 +0.26 6.38 3618 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.30 0.03 +0.09 15.71 967 Euro/Dollar 1.3273 Dollar/Yen 82.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)