PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar after China, US data

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday on the first trading day of the quarter, benefiting from a weaker dollar after China manufacturing data eased fears of a hard landing and U.S. consumer data added to the hopes of a solid recovery. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,672.59 an ounce by 0005 GMT, after staging a 6.6-percent rise in the first quarter. * U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,674.40. * Over the weekend, China said its big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting that the economy is still losing steam. * U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in February as households shook off a rise in gasoline prices, leading economists to raise forecasts for first-quarter growth. * Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, drawing a positive initial reaction from G20 partners and markets. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold for the first time in four weeks as the price of bullion rallied to a two-week high near $1,700 an ounce. * South Africa's government is to plough $420 million into a public-private platinum venture with Pallinghurst Resources that has ambitions to become the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. * The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy. DATA/EVENTS 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Mar 2012 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Mar 2012 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Mar 2012 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Mar 2012 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Mar 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Mar 2012 PRICES Precious metals prices 0005 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1672.59 4.69 +0.28 6.96 Spot Silver 32.47 0.26 +0.81 17.26 Spot Platinum 1639.74 -5.26 -0.32 17.71 Spot Palladium 651.75 3.67 +0.57 -0.11 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1674.40 2.50 +0.15 6.87 2627 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.47 -0.02 -0.06 16.30 573 Euro/Dollar 1.3349 Dollar/Yen 82.80 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)