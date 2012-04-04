PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as US stimulus hopes fade

* FOMC minutes dash hopes of further stimulus * Spot gold could fall to $1,631/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. ADP Employment report, March; 1215 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to regain lost ground on Wednesday after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed diminishing appetite for further monetary stimulus. Expectations of another round of quantitative easing had boosted gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation and pushed prices to $1,790.30 in February, the highest level since last November. Policymakers at the U.S. central bank believed that the gradually improving economy had lessened the need for more monetary easing, even though they remained cautious about a broad pickup in economic activities. The minutes came just a week after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at the possibility of further stimulus, which drove stocks and commodities higher and cut the yields in U.S. Treasuries. "Everything is linked through the phenomenon of massive cash supply from central banks," said a Singapore-based trader. "The minutes seem to support a view that the Fed is not going to pump more and more cash into the markets." Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,643.30 an ounce by 0633 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in three weeks. Prices dropped below $1,640 on Tuesday. U.S. gold dropped 1.6 percent to $1,645.00, tracking weaker spot prices. A firmer dollar, which hit a one-week high against a basket of currencies, also weighed on commodities priced in the greenback. "The US economy seems to be somewhat on its own in terms of growth 'ramp-up' just as Europe nears recession, while China's growth remains suspect despite this weekend's stronger PMI number," said INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir in a research note. "This means that the dollar will likely push higher from here, not necessarily a fertile backdrop for either metal (gold or silver)." U.S. Treasuries had their largest selloff in three weeks on Tuesday as the Fed officials disappointed the market that had expected more bond purchasing and persistently low real interest rates. Adding to evidence on improving U.S. economy, new orders for U.S. factory goods rebounded in February and firms increased orders for capital goods. PHYSICAL BUYING The sharp drop in prices attracted some physical buying interest from bullion dealers in Asia, though Hong Kong and China are closed for a public holiday, dealers said. "Prices below $1,640 are still attractive to physical buyers," said a Singapore-based dealer, but added that India's imports remained depressed as the jewellers' strike drags into the third week. Platinum group metals held up relatively well during the sell-off on Tuesday, on strong U.S. auto sales data. Spot platinum was little changed at $1,634.74, and spot palladium traded nearly flat at $648.75. Gold's premium over platinum has narrowed to below $10 from nearly $45 last week, as platinum outstripped gold on weekly performance charts. Precious metals prices 0633 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1643.30 -1.53 -0.09 5.08 Spot Silver 32.38 -0.24 -0.74 16.94 Spot Platinum 1634.74 -0.11 -0.01 17.35 Spot Palladium 648.75 0.15 +0.02 -0.57 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1645.00 -27.00 -1.61 4.99 14773 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.41 -0.86 -2.59 16.08 4305 Euro/Dollar 1.3205 Dollar/Yen 82.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months