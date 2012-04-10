PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on revived easing hope

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed new life into hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,643.69 an ounce by 0027 GMT. It rose as much as 1 percent to $1,648.5 an ounce in the previous session. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,645.20. * Most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on Monday. * Investors are waiting for China trade data due later in the day to gauge the pace of the economic growth in the world's second-largest economy, after Monday's data showed an unexpected spike in March inflation. * U.S. employers hired far fewer workers in March than in previous months, keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support for a still sluggish economy. * Silver imports into India, the biggest consumer of the white metal, are likely to decline up to 27 percent this year on expectations of volatile prices, despite import duty remaining unchanged, the head of the country's biggest bullion importer said on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. * The dollar index held steady on Tuesday, after falling for two straight sessions as the weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data fueled expectations of more monetary easing. DATA/EVENTS 0245 France Industrial output mm Mar 0745 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1950 Japan Bank lending yy China Exports yy Mar China Imports yy Mar China Trade balance Mar PRICES Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1643.69 3.06 +0.19 5.11 Spot Silver 31.68 0.15 +0.48 14.41 Spot Platinum 1620.24 14.29 +0.89 16.31 Spot Palladium 645.22 6.89 +1.08 -1.12 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1645.20 1.30 +0.08 5.00 1974 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.70 0.18 +0.56 13.56 984 Euro/Dollar 1.3105 Dollar/Yen 81.74 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)