PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after 4-day winning run

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, taking a pause after four days of gains on concerns about global growth and revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session. * U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,657.90. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, pushing benchmark yields below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks, as worries about the pace of global economic growth bolstered demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. * Worries about the euro-zone debt crisis lingered, with investors showing little appetite for Spanish and Italian government debt, pushing Spanish bond yields close to 6 percent. * France's economy posted no growth in the first quarter and there are no signs of a strong recovery in activity in the coming months, according to a Bank of France survey on Tuesday. * China's demand for gold remains robust. In February it imported 39,663 kg of gold from Hong Kong, up 20 percent from the previous month. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down to 1,286.167 tonnes by Tuesday, the lowest in two and a half weeks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click, or MARKET NEWS * The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 falling for a fifth day, the pullback coming on the cusp of the earnings season. * The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs against many currencies on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar floundered as worries about global growth took another bite at risk sentiment. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Wholesale price index March 1100 U.S. Mortgage market index Weekly 1230 U.S. Import/Export prices March 1800 U.S. Fed Beige book PRICES Precious metals prices 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1656.51 -3.34 -0.20 5.93 Spot Silver 31.52 -0.26 -0.82 13.83 Spot Platinum 1593.00 0.25 +0.02 14.36 Spot Palladium 637.83 1.30 +0.20 -2.25 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1657.90 -2.80 -0.17 5.81 2224 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.52 -0.16 -0.50 12.91 1900 Euro/Dollar 1.3071 Dollar/Yen 80.75 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Watson)