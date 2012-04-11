FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after 4-day winning run
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 11, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after 4-day winning run

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday,
taking a pause after four days of gains on concerns about global
growth and revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous
session.	
    * U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,657.90.	
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, pushing benchmark
yields below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks, as
worries about the pace of global economic growth bolstered demand
for safe-haven U.S. government debt. 	
    * Worries about the euro-zone debt crisis lingered, with
investors showing little appetite for Spanish and Italian government
debt, pushing Spanish bond yields close to 6 percent.
 	
    * France's economy posted no growth in the first quarter and
there are no signs of a strong recovery in activity in the coming
months, according to a Bank of France survey on Tuesday. 
 	
    * China's demand for gold remains robust. In February it
imported 39,663 kg of gold from Hong Kong, up 20 percent from the
previous month. 	
    * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down to 1,286.167 tonnes by
Tuesday, the lowest in two and a half weeks. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click,
 or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, with the
Dow and S&P 500 falling for a fifth day, the pullback coming on the
cusp of the earnings season.  	
    * The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs against many
currencies on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar floundered as
worries about global growth took another bite at risk sentiment.
 	
   	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0700  Germany  Wholesale price index       March
 1100  U.S.     Mortgage market index       Weekly
 1230  U.S.     Import/Export prices        March
 1800  U.S.     Fed Beige book
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1656.51   -3.34   -0.20      5.93
  Spot Silver        31.52   -0.26   -0.82     13.83
  Spot Platinum    1593.00    0.25   +0.02     14.36
  Spot Palladium    637.83    1.30   +0.20     -2.25
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1657.90   -2.80   -0.17      5.81         2224
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.52   -0.16   -0.50     12.91         1900
  Euro/Dollar       1.3071
  Dollar/Yen         80.75
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.