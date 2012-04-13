FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds onto gains; China data eyed
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds onto gains; China data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday,
clinging to its 1-percent gains from the previous session, as
investors await key China growth data for better understanding
of the global growth picture.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,675.06 an ounce by 0053
GMT, on course for 2.2-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week
gain since late February.	
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,676.50.	
    * Italian bond yields fell across the curve after a
better-then-expected showing at the bond auction on Wednesday.
Spanish yields posted modest falls as investors remained nervous
about Spain's effort to solve its debt problem. 	
    * The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits hit a
two-month high last week and more applications were received in
the prior week than initially reported, suggesting a cooling in
the labour market recovery. 	
    * The CME Group said it will cut margins for silver and
palladium futures contracts from the close of business on
Monday. 	
    * COMEX silver lost nearly half a percent to $32.38
an ounce, off a one-week high of $32.58 hit in the previous
session.	
    * Investors are awaiting the economic growth data from
China, due 0200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect China
delivered a fifth successive quarter of slowing annual growth in
the first quarter of 2012 of 8.3 percent, leaving the economy on
track for its weakest full year of expansion in a decade.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. 	
    * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged
squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with
markets already positioning for a strong number. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0200  China   GDP                                                 Q1
 0200  China   Industrial output                                   March
 0200  China   Retail sales                                        March
 0200  China   Urban investment                                    March
 0600  Germany CPI final                                           March
 0800  Italy   Industrial production                               Feb
 0900  Italy   CPI final                                           March
 1230  U.S.    CPI/Core CPI                                        March
 1355  U.S.    TR/U. Michigan prelim consumer sentiment April    
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0053 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1675.06    0.08   +0.00      7.11
  Spot Silver        32.35    0.03   +0.09     16.83
  Spot Platinum    1603.24    5.19   +0.32     15.09
  Spot Palladium    652.47    3.72   +0.57      0.00
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1676.50   -4.10   -0.24      7.00         1240
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  32.38   -0.14   -0.45     15.99          250
  Euro/Dollar       1.3186
  Dollar/Yen         80.97
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.