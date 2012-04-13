FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after China data boosts dollar
#Gold Market Report
April 13, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after China data boosts dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China Q1 GDP weaker than expected
    * Spot gold faces resistance at $1,680/oz - technicals
    * CME cuts margins for silver, palladium
    * Coming up: U.S. CPI, March; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday
after weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth data from China
prompted a modest rise in the dollar, but losses were capped as
the slower growth fueled prospects for further monetary easing.	
    The world's second-largest economy experienced a fifth
consecutive quarter of slowing growth in the first three months
of 2012, with gross domestic product expanding at a
lower-than-expected 8.1 percent. 	
    The dollar index inched up 0.2 percent at the expense
of commodity currencies that were disappointed at the China GDP
figures, putting some pressure on dollar-priced commodities
including gold. 	
    "The slowdown in China's economy dampened commodities as
well as commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar,"
said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.	
    The Chinese data coincided with a pause after gold's
1-percent rally in the previous session, as downbeat U.S. job
market data fanned speculation of more monetary stimulus and
Federal Reserve officials said the central bank was ready to act
if the economy deteriorated.  	
    Spot gold fell to an intra-day low of $1,671.44 after
the GDP data, but pared some losses to $1,673.34 by 0634 GMT.
Prices were on course for weekly gains of more than 2 percent,
the biggest one-week rise since late February.	
    U.S. gold inched down 0.4 percent to $1,674.80.	
    Technical analysis suggested spot gold might face resistance
at $1,680 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 	
    	
    Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore, said though China's lower-than-expected
GDP data could lead to expectations of more easing from Beijing,
growth in gold demand may fall short of the dazzling pace in the
past couple of years and weigh on gold prices.	
    "We are still looking at a break of the uptrend in the
second quarter and prices to fall towards $1,520 as a result,"
he said, adding the stable holdings in physically backed
exchange-traded gold funds indicated sluggish growth in gold
investment demand. 	
    The amount of gold held by the major physically backed
exchange-traded funds edged higher on the day to nearly 70.295
million ounces, near its all-time high of 70.899 million ounces.
 	
    	
    CME CUTS MARGINS FOR SILVER, PALLADIUM	
    The CME Group said it will cut the margins for COMEX silver
futures by 12.5 percent, and 9.5 percent for NYMEX palladium
futures, from the close of business on April 16. 	
    This will be the second time the CME will cut silver margins
since February, is an attempt to boost trading interest.	
    COMEX silver fell 0.8 percent to $32.26, reversing a
3-percent rise in the previous session.	
 	
   Precious metals prices 0634 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1673.34   -1.64   -0.10      7.00
  Spot Silver        32.24   -0.08   -0.25     16.43
  Spot Platinum    1593.94   -4.11   -0.26     14.42
  Spot Palladium    647.70   -1.05   -0.16     -0.74
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1674.80   -5.80   -0.35      6.89         9601
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  32.26   -0.27   -0.83     15.55         2426
  Euro/Dollar       1.3161
  Dollar/Yen         80.98
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months   
    	
	
 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

