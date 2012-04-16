PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as growth worry aids dollar

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses made the previous session, as the dollar continued to firm on worries about Spanish debt yields and the pace of Chinese economic growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,652.29 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous session. * U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,653.40. * Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high on Friday as record borrowing by its banks from the ECB underscored fears about the country's finances. * But European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he does not expect the ECB to pump more three-year liquidity into the euro zone and hopes the bank never has to buy bonds again, although it still has the tools available. * Weaker-than-expected economic growth in China in the first quarter weighed on financial markets, at a time that the U.S. recovery momentum seems to be slowing. * Spot silver dropped to a one-week low of $31.27 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $31.36. The metal slid 2.5 percent last week. * Speculators trimmed their net long exposure in gold in the week ended April 10, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Spot platinum fell to $1,569 an ounce, its lowest in more than two months. It traded at $1,570.49. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. * The euro eased to fresh one-week lows against the dollar on Monday, extending a broad pullback started late last week when worries about Europe's debt crisis saw Spanish bonds come under renewed pressure. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Feb 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Mar 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey April 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Apr 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1652.29 -6.29 -0.38 5.66 Spot Silver 31.36 -0.10 -0.32 13.25 Spot Platinum 1570.49 -24.51 -1.54 12.74 Spot Palladium 639.50 0.40 +0.06 -1.99 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1653.40 -6.80 -0.41 5.53 2600 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.36 -0.03 -0.10 12.34 822 Euro/Dollar 1.3044 Dollar/Yen 80.95 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)