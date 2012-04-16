FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as growth worry aids dollar
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 16, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as growth worry aids dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday,
extending losses made the previous session, as the dollar
continued to firm on worries about Spanish debt yields and the
pace of Chinese economic growth.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,652.29 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous session.	
    * U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,653.40.	
    * Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of
insuring its debt hit an all-time high on Friday as record
borrowing by its banks from the ECB underscored fears about the
country's finances.  	
    * But European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas
Knot said he does not expect the ECB to pump more three-year
liquidity into the euro zone and hopes the bank never has to buy
bonds again, although it still has the tools available.
 	
    * Weaker-than-expected economic growth in China in the first
quarter weighed on financial markets, at a time that the U.S.
recovery momentum seems to be slowing. 
 	
    * Spot silver dropped to a one-week low of $31.27 an
ounce, before recovering slightly to $31.36. The metal slid 2.5
percent last week.	
    * Speculators trimmed their net long exposure in gold in the
week ended April 10, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission. 	
    * Spot platinum fell to $1,569 an ounce, its lowest
in more than two months. It traded at $1,570.49. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since
November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth
data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. 	
    * The euro eased to fresh one-week lows against the dollar
on Monday, extending a broad pullback started late last week
when worries about Europe's debt crisis saw Spanish bonds come
under renewed pressure. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0900  EZ   Eurostat trade nsa, EUR         Feb                    
 1230  U.S. Retail sales mm                 Mar                    
 1230  U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey April
 1400  U.S. NAHB housing market indx        Apr                    
 1400  U.S. Business inventories mm         Feb                    
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1652.29   -6.29   -0.38      5.66
  Spot Silver        31.36   -0.10   -0.32     13.25
  Spot Platinum    1570.49  -24.51   -1.54     12.74
  Spot Palladium    639.50    0.40   +0.06     -1.99
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1653.40   -6.80   -0.41      5.53         2600
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.36   -0.03   -0.10     12.34          822
  Euro/Dollar       1.3044
  Dollar/Yen         80.95
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.