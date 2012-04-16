PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1 pct on Europe woes; platinum slides

* Gold falls below $1,650 * Spot platinum falls to $1,559/oz, lowest in over 2 mths * Coming up: U.S. retail sales, March; 1230 GMT (Updates prices; adds details) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent for a second straight session on Monday to hit a one-week low and platinum sank to its lowest level in more than two months, after climbs in Spanish bond yields fed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and hit appetite for riskier assets. In addition to the rise in Spain's 10-year government bond yields to above 6 percent, weaker-than-expected growth data from China and signs that momentum for the U.S. economic recovery was slowing also weighed on sentiment. "The market in general is feeling a bit risk-averse and we can see commodities weaker across the board," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore, adding that gold could fall towards $1,620. Spot gold fell 1 percent to a one-week low of $1,640.64 an ounce, and stood at $1,642.66 by 0708 GMT. It fell victim to a broad sell-off in risk assets on Friday, although for the week renewed expectations of U.S. monetary easing helped it post a 1.7 percent rise - its biggest one-week gain since late February. Technical analysis suggests spot gold will drop to $1,630 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. U.S. gold also slipped 1 percent to $1,642 before recovering slightly to $1,643.80. The dollar index rose to its highest in a week and half, extending gains from Friday, at the expense of a weak euro which fell to a two-month low versus the greenback. Activity in Asia's physical market was sluggish, as buyers remained on the sidelines, awaiting a further drop in prices. "Since we failed to break below $1,650, today is mostly likely another quiet day," said a Singapore-based dealer. "We are back to square one." Spot platinum was a major decliner among precious metals during Asia time, sliding more than 2 percent to $1,556.5 an ounce, its lowest in more than two months, before recovering slightly to $1,562.49. Platinum, mainly used in autocatalysts and jewellery, is prone to economic downturns. Prices fell more than 20 percent last year due to the turbulence in the global economy. Spot silver dropped to a one-week low of $31.16 an ounce, before paring some losses to $31.24. The metal slid 2.5 percent in the previous session. "There seems to be a lot of downward pressure mainly due to the stronger dollar," said a Shanghai-based trader. "Demand-wise, industrial demand is similar to the levels in the past few years but investment demand may be weaker than last year's." Speculators cut their net long exposure in gold and silver in the week ended April 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. Precious metals prices 0708 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.66 -15.92 -0.96 5.04 Spot Silver 31.24 -0.22 -0.70 12.82 Spot Platinum 1562.49 -32.51 -2.04 12.17 Spot Palladium 639.22 0.12 +0.02 -2.04 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1643.80 -16.40 -0.99 4.91 21821 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.26 -0.14 -0.43 11.96 4034 Euro/Dollar 1.3006 Dollar/Yen 80.51 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)