PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,650/oz; Spain in focus
#Gold Market Report
April 17, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,650/oz; Spain in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold hovered above the key
support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low
hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish
debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt
crisis in Europe.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls.	
    * U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,652.90.	
    * Spain's 10-year bond yields climbed over 6 percent on
Monday, and the country's borrowing costs are expected to leap
when it sells short-term debt on Tuesday, threatening a new
crisis.  	
    * Mounting worries about a new phase of the crisis in the
euro zone pushed the euro to a two-month low against the dollar
on Monday. 	
    * Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and
spent more strongly than expected, suggesting economic growth in
the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared.
 	
    * Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored warehouses rose to
their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term
supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record
levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data
helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple
hurt the Nasdaq. 	
    * U.S. crude oil prices rose above $103 a barrel on Tuesday
in response to news that a plan to drain off a glut of oil from
the Midwest could be implemented two weeks ahead of schedule.
 	
   	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0430  Japan     Industrial output rev    Feb 2012                 
 0500  Japan     Consumer confid. index   Mar 2012                 
 0530  India     Repo Rate                                         
 0900  EZ        Inflation, final yy      Mar 2012                 
 0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment   Apr 2012                 
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly                   
 1230  U.S.      Build permits: change mm March                   
 1230  U.S.      House starts mm: change  March                   
 1230  U.S.      Housing starts number mm Mar                      
 1300  Canada    BoC rate decision                                 
 1315  U.S.      Industrial output mm     Mar                      
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1651.66    0.06   +0.00      5.62
  Spot Silver        31.47    0.02   +0.06     13.65
  Spot Platinum    1573.24    4.24   +0.27     12.94
  Spot Palladium    651.22    2.82   +0.43     -0.20
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1652.90    3.20   +0.19      5.50         1247
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.49    0.11   +0.36     12.79          130
  Euro/Dollar       1.3116
  Dollar/Yen         80.46
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

