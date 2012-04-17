FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold edges down with euro; Spain in focus
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 17, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold edges down with euro; Spain in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects the milestone in paragraph 9 to 1-1/2-week high from
one-month high)	
    * Gold may attract safe-haven flow if Europe slips into
crisis
    * Spot gold targets $1,630/oz - technicals
    * Coming up: U.S. housing starts, March; 1230 GMT

    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Tuesday,
tracking the euro's weakness as investors watched the Spanish
debt market with renewed worries about the debt crisis in
Europe, but safe-haven demand may lend support to bullion
prices.	
    Sentiment in the euro remained vulnerable ahead of a Spanish
debt auction later in the day. Spain is set to see its borrowing
costs leap when it sells short-term bonds after jitters over its
deficit and banking sector pushed longer term risk premiums
above 6 percent on Monday.   	
    Analysts said gold's safe-haven appeal may attract investors
again if the situation in Europe worsens.	
    "We expect that if European credit conditions continue to
deteriorate, gold (along with the dollar) could start to better
reflect the growing tensions by moving higher on its steam,"
said Ed Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone in a research note.	
    Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,649.70 an
ounce by 0312 GMT, extending the price decline to a third
straight session. U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,650.80.	
    Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to
$1,630 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 	
    	
    A stronger dollar may cap gains in gold and keep prices in a
range, especially as the U.S. economic recovery seems to be on
track, said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore. 	
    "People may buy into the dollar as a safe haven, which
causes some kind of neutral trade in gold," Tan said, "We are
looking at gold trade between $1,600 to $1,660."	
    The dollar index rose to a 1-1/2-week high in the
previous session, weighing on dollar-priced commodities as they
become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. 	
    Investors will closely watch a policy meeting at the U.S.
Federal Reserve next week, seeking cues on the central bank's
attitude towards monetary easing after a weaker-than-expected
March employment report released earlier this month fueled hopes
for stimulus measures. 	
    Silver stockpiles in COMEX-monitored warehouses rose to
their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term
supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record
levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction.
 	
    Spot silver traded flat at $31.43, off a one-week low
of $31.16 hit in the previous session.	
    	
 	
 Precious metals prices 0312 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1649.70   -1.90   -0.12      5.49
  Spot Silver        31.43   -0.02   -0.06     13.51
  Spot Platinum    1568.69   -0.31   -0.02     12.61
  Spot Palladium    650.45    2.05   +0.32     -0.31
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1650.80    1.10   +0.07      5.36         5248
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.43    0.05   +0.17     12.57          591
  Euro/Dollar       1.3116
  Dollar/Yen         80.48
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    	
	
 (Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.