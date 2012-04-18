FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold off one-week low after Spanish debt sale
#Gold Market Report
April 18, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold off one-week low after Spanish debt sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady near
$1,650 an ounce on Wednesday, bouncing from a one-week low hit
in the previous session after a successful Spanish debt auction
eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis and lent support to
the euro.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,650.19 an ounce by
0052 GMT, after touching a one-week low near $1,634 in the
previous session.	
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,651.60.	
    * Worries about a new phase of the euro zone debt crisis
eased on Tuesday after a Spanish debt auction met with
better-than-expected buying interest, but concerns about the
country's finances are likely to keep the pressure on in coming
days.   	
    * German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in April to
its highest level since June 2010, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting Europe's biggest economy may be recovering from a
weak spell.  	
    * But output at U.S. factories slipped in March and builders
started construction on fewer homes, offering cautionary signals
for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction.
 	
    * The International Monetary Fund revised upward its global
growth forecast for this year and 2013, but said risks remain
high and growth is very fragile. 	
    * Spot palladium rose to a two-week high of $662.50
an ounce, before paring some gains to $661.47, up 0.6 percent
from the previous close.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell. 	
    * The safe-haven yen stayed under pressure in Asia on
Wednesday, having suffered a broad decline overnight as a
revival in risk appetite saw Wall Street score its biggest gains
in a month. 	
       	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0830  UK        Bank of England April meetings minutes
 1100  US        Mortgage market index     Weekly
 1130  India     M3 Money Supply                                    
 2330  Japan     Reuters Tankan DI         Apr 2012                 
 2350  Japan     Exports yy                Mar 2012                 
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1650.19    1.21   +0.07      5.52
  Spot Silver        31.74    0.07   +0.22     14.63
  Spot Platinum    1588.49   11.36   +0.72     14.03
  Spot Palladium    661.47    4.07   +0.62      1.37
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1651.60    0.50   +0.03      5.41         1447
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.74    0.07   +0.21     13.70          938
  Euro/Dollar       1.3139
  Dollar/Yen         81.12
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

