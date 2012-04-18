PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; fragile euro weighs

* Spanish debt sales fuels risk appetite, but worries linger * Spot gold technical signals mixed - technicals * Spot palladium hits two-week high at $663/oz * Coming up: U.S. weekly mortgage market index; 1100 GMT (Updates prices; adds details) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday after a successful Spanish debt auction eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis, but gains were capped as the euro remained under pressure ahead of a longer-term debt sale in Madrid later this week. Investors brushed off the soft U.S. industrial output and lower-than-expected housing starts data as relief over Spain's finances and a surprise jump in German business sentiment lifted equities and other riskier assets. "The nervousness around the euro zone has eased a bit, which could help stabilise the euro and support gold prices," said Shanghai CIFCO Futures analyst Li Ning. But Li added that market sentiment remained cautious ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, after comments from the Fed over recent weeks have caused sharp price fluctuations. Adding to the cautious tone were lingering concerns about Spain's finances. Although Spain managed to exceed the target at Tuesday's debt auction, it was forced to pay a stiff premium compared with a month earlier, boding ill for a key long-term debt sale on Thursday. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,652.84 per ounce by 0626 GMT, after touching a one-week low near $1,634 in the previous session. U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,654.30. Buying interest in Asia's physical market was muted, even as a key gold-buying festival in India looms on the horizon. "People won't want to commit too much at this point," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "There is some buying when prices fall to the $1,630-$1,640 level, but the volume shrinks when prices rebound to $1,660-$1,670." Leung said gold bar premiums in Hong Kong were stable at $1.10-$1.60 per ounce above London prices. India, the world's largest gold consumer, said its inflation in March quickened compared to a month earlier. The data came a day after India's central bank cut policy rates by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points, its first rate cut in three years. Spot palladium rose to a two-week high of $663 per ounce before paring some gains to $661.70, up 0.7 percent from the previous close. Precious metals prices 0626 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1652.84 3.86 +0.23 5.69 Spot Silver 31.79 0.12 +0.38 14.81 Spot Platinum 1588.69 11.56 +0.73 14.05 Spot Palladium 661.70 4.30 +0.65 1.41 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1654.30 3.20 +0.19 5.58 7999 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.79 0.11 +0.35 13.86 3056 Euro/Dollar 1.3121 Dollar/Yen 81.31 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)