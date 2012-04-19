FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold stable after 4-day losing streak on Spain woes
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 19, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold stable after 4-day losing streak on Spain woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on
Thursday, after posting its fourth straight session of losses as
worries about Spain's debt problems weighed on the euro and the
appetite for risk, with investors focusing on a key Spanish debt
auction later in the day.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.19 an ounce
by 0034 GMT.	
    * U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,642.30.	
    * Concerns about Spain's finances and banking sector pushed
up safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, ahead of a debt
auction in Madrid later in the day.
   	
    * Spain should take a rise in its bond yields as a spur to
tackle the root causes of its debt woes, not look to the
European Central Bank to help by buying its bonds, ECB policy
maker Jens Weidmann said. 	
    * China's central bank has pledged to increase reverse repo
operations and cut the reserve requirement ratio to increase
liquidity supply "at an appropriate time", said the official
Xinhua News Agency. 	
    * South African miner Gold Fields, the world's No.
4 gold producer, increased the initial investment for its
Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2 billion, the company's vice
president for South America told Reuters on Wednesday.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from
tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a
reason to take profits.  	
    *  Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on
Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro
looked set to stay subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise
more money in the bond market.  	
      	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0800  Italy     Industrial orders, sales  Feb
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims            Weekly                   
 1400  U.S.      Existing home sales       Mar                    
 1400  EZ        Consumer confidence       April
 1400  U.S.      Phil. Fed business activity index   April
    	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1641.19   -0.09   -0.01      4.95
  Spot Silver        31.62    0.02   +0.06     14.19
  Spot Platinum    1577.19    4.24   +0.27     13.22
  Spot Palladium    655.45    0.50   +0.08      0.45
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1642.30    2.70   +0.16      4.82         1402
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.61    0.12   +0.39     13.24          265
  Euro/Dollar       1.3111
  Dollar/Yen         81.40
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.