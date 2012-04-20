PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower; euro zone worry, US data weigh

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Friday and was headed for a weekly decline of 1 percent, weighed down by persistent concerns about Spain and lackluster U.S. economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,640.89 an ounce by 0041 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly fall. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,642. * Spain managed to reach the sales target at a bond auction on Thursday, but at a cost of rising yields as the country struggles to tame its deficit. * But economists polled by Reuters said Spain and Italy would not need international bailouts as they battle through their debt crises, although their economic ills may drag the euro zone's recession into mid-year. * Investors remained concerned about the euro zone's fiscal health. Rumors of a potential downgrading of France's credit rating - later denied - pushed up French debt yields, before the presidential election kicks off on Sunday. * The latest string of U.S. data raised concerns about the outlook for the world's top economy. The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply in April while home resales dropped in March. * Silver fabrication demand should climb 3 to 5 percent this year as end-users replenish inventories that ran low late last year due to an economic slowdown, but prices are unlikely to test record highs as investor buying may remain subdued, said the head of Thomson Reuters GFMS. * Spot silver edged down 0.3 percent to $31.64, headed for a 0.6-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week gain in nearly two months. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. * Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany PPI March 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 2012 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 2012 0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 2012 0830 U.S. Retails sales March 1200 U.S. G20 finance ministers, c.bankers meeting 1810 U.S. G20 Chair holds news conference 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1640.89 -1.59 -0.10 4.93 Spot Silver 31.64 -0.08 -0.25 14.27 Spot Platinum 1568.74 -5.86 -0.37 12.62 Spot Palladium 661.72 1.97 +0.30 1.41 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1642.00 0.60 +0.04 4.80 1083 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.66 -0.12 -0.39 13.40 262 Euro/Dollar 1.3141 Dollar/Yen 81.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)