PRECIOUS-Gold drops as equities fall; volume, FOMC eyed
April 23, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops as equities fall; volume, FOMC eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold ends down on oil, equities losses
    * COMEX gold futures volume fell to 2012 low on Friday
    * Indian gold demand light before Akshaya Tritiya festival
    * Coming up: U.S. FOMC April 24-25 meeting starts Tuesday

 (Recasts, adds details, graphic link, updates market activity)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday,
as weakness from equities and other commodities and fading hopes
of more U.S. monetary easing prompted investors to sell ahead of
comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the
week.	
    The metal, which has tended to follow riskier assets, was
pressured by a one-percent drop of the S&P 500 index on
renewed European debt fears. Heavy losses in crude oil and
copper also triggered a sharp sell-off in silver which has a
strong industrial demand component.	
    Trading volume in U.S. gold futures was sharply below
average after it posted a 2012 low in the previous session, as
some investors have reduced their bullish position in gold amid
a brighter economic outlook.	
    Sentiment in the gold market remains cautious ahead of an
outcome of Wednesday's Fed Open Market Committee meeting which
will shed light on U.S. monetary policy. 	
    Gold has lost more than $150 an ounce since late February
after a strong run of U.S. economic data dashed hopes of more
asset purchases by the Fed known as quantitative easing (QE). 	
    "Absent any hard evidence of a true QE, there will be more
asset liquidation and we are likely to see more downside than
upside in the gold market," Frank McGhee, head precious metals
trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. 	
    Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,637.50 an ounce
by 3:08 p.m. EDT (1908 GMT). Earlier, gold hit a low of
$1,623.90, around $10 away from its lowest level of the year at
$1,611.80 reached on April 4. 	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$10.20 an ounce at $1,632.60, after posting a one-percent
decline last week.	
    Volume was around 125,000 contracts at 3 p.m., 25 percent
below its 30-day average. On Friday, COMEX gold volume totalled
less than 97,000 lots for its lowest level since December 2011.	
    	
    U.S. gold futures' open interest, a liquidity gauge
measuring the number of contracts outstanding, last week fell
below the 400,000 lot for the first time since September 2009,
as momentum investors opted for better-performing assets such as
equities.	
    While gold was still 5 percent higher year-to-date, despite
recent setbacks, U.S. equities measured by the S&P 500 index
have risen 10 percent so far this year.	
    	
    OPTION EXPIRY, PHYSICAL DEMAND EYED	
    Despite Monday's drop, options traders said that price
volatility could rise as futures contracts could gravitate
toward the $1,650 strike price for call options ahead of next
week's COMEX options expiry, dealers said.	
    Physical gold demand remained light in major consumer India
even ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya festival on Tuesday, an
auspicious gold buying event.	
    Among other precious metals, silver fell 2.9 percent
at $30.75 an ounce, spot platinum dropped 1.2 percent at
$1,554.49 an ounce and spot palladium was down 0.4
percent at $668.72 an ounce.	
 3:08 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold JUN   1632.60 -10.20  -0.6  1623.60 1644.20  113,337 
 US Silver MAY  30.531 -1.120  -3.5   30.450  31.685   59,964 
 US Plat JUL   1556.30 -27.90  -1.8  1552.90 1585.10    7,934 
 US Pall JUN    670.90  -6.00  -0.9   665.00  678.50    2,685 
 
 Gold          1637.50  -4.37  -0.3  1623.90 1642.90         
 Silver         30.750 -0.910  -2.9   30.500  31.680 
 Platinum      1554.49 -19.06  -1.2  1555.00 1580.00 
 Palladium      668.72  -2.68  -0.4   666.75  675.50 
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        124,146   184,648   196,526     17.83    0.14 
 US Silver       86,345    51,372    59,229     27.24   -1.83 
 US Platinum      8,018     9,518     8,490        19    0.00 
 US Palladium     3,139     3,327     4,689                  
 
 	
	
 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Alden Bentley)

