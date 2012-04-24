FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady; rising euro zone worries weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on
Tuesday, as traders were cautious amid a political turmoil in
the Netherlands and sluggish data that heightened worries about
the euro zone debt crisis and sank bullion to a 2-1/2-week low
in the previous session.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,636.31 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after falling to $1,619.99 on Monday - its lowest
since April 4.	
    * U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,637.30.	
    * Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's
resignation on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a
political vacuum in a country which strongly backed an EU fiscal
treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order.
 	
    * Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off on Monday
and German Bund yields fell to new lows as the political crisis
in the Netherlands heightened fear about the euro zone debt
crisis. 	
    * Investors were also disappointed at the latest data that
showed the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster
pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in
 recession at least until the second half of the year.
 	
    * The markets will closely watch a policy meeting by the
U.S. Federal Reserve starting later in the day to gauge the
central bank's attitude towards further monetary stimulus.
 	
    * Newcrest Mining, the world's No.3 gold miner, on
Tuesday cut its production forecast for this year, saying its
major projects had struggled to reach output targets.
 	
    * Spot silver was nearly flat at $30.80 an ounce, off
a three-month low of $30.45 hit in the previous session.     	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report
it stymied a bribery probe. 	
    * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries
about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the
Netherlands. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1145   U.S. ICSC chain stores yy    Weekly                  
 1300   U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa   Feb                    
 1300   U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy       Feb                     
 1400   U.S. New home sales chg mm   Mar                     
 1400   U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar                    
 1400   U.S. Consumer confidence     Apr                     
      	
    PRICES	
     Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1636.31   -1.32   -0.08      4.64
  Spot Silver        30.80   -0.01   -0.03     11.23
  Spot Platinum    1551.24   -2.26   -0.15     11.36
  Spot Palladium    668.50    0.90   +0.13      2.45
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1637.30    4.70   +0.29      4.50         1237
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  30.79    0.26   +0.85     10.30          719
  Euro/Dollar       1.3152
  Dollar/Yen         81.15
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months 
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

