#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Wall St gains, options in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold up on equities, industrial metals rise
    * Options-related selling, FOMC uncertainty cap gains
    * Coming Up : Two-day FOMC meeting starts Tuesday

 (Rewrites, updates comment, market activity, adds dateline,
byline)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
T uesday, following rallies in equities and industrial metals,
but selling pressure ahead of a U.S. option expiration and a
U.S. Federal Reserve monetary-policy meeting capped gains.	
    Bullion, which has tended to track riskier assets, climbed
as U.S. equities measured by the Dow rose sharply after strong
earnings from bellwether U.S. companies and a mildly encouraging
U.S. home sales report. 	
    Trading volume has been below average for a third
consecutive day, as some gold investors reduced their bullish
positions ahead of the outcome of the two-day Fed Open Market
Committee meeting on Wednesday. A brighter U.S. economic outlook
and fading U.S. easing hopes have weighed heavily on gold.	
    However, price volatility could spike ahead of Wednesday's
May COMEX options expiry, as both call and put options investors
look to profit from their heavy bets at the $1,650 strike price.
There are currently around 10,000 lots in calls and around
30,000 contracts in puts at the popular price, traders said.	
 	
    "Right now, the long-put buyers have the control because
they are in the money," said Anthony Neglia, president of Tower
Trading and a COMEX gold options floor trader.	
    "If the put buyers are under-hedged, they are going to buy
some gold. Conversely, for the short put sellers, if they are
under-hedged, they are going to sell some gold. So we maybe
trapped in this range," he said.	
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,640.76 an ounce by
12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
June delivery were up $9.10 an ounce at $1,641.70.	
 Prices at 12:20 p.m. EST (1620 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1641.70     9.10   0.6%    4.8%
 US silver                   30.820    0.289   1.0%   10.4%
 US platinum                1547.60    -8.70  -0.6%   10.6%
 US palladium                669.20    -1.70  -0.3%    2.0%
 
 Gold                       1640.76     3.13   0.2%    4.9%
 Silver                       30.83     0.02   0.1%   11.3%
 Platinum                   1542.49   -11.01  -0.7%   10.7%
 Palladium                   664.30    -3.30  -0.5%    1.8%
 
 Gold Fix                   1649.50    10.75   0.7%    4.8%
 Silver Fix                   30.86   -30.00  -1.0%    9.5%
 Platinum Fix                674.00   882.00  56.7%  -51.2%
 Palladium Fix              1553.00   881.00 131.1%  144.2%
 	
 (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

