#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, tumbles then recovers after Fed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold recovers from knee-jerk decline after Fed statement
    * Bernanke says Fed prepared to do more for US economy
    * Volatilities spike as May COMEX options expire Weds
    * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales, jobless claims Thurs

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity)	
    By Frank Tang	
    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold ended flat on Wednesday
after a volatile session that saw the precious metal tumble $15
an ounce after the Federal Reserve ended a two-day policy
meeting, then quickly recover those losses.	
    Analysts said gold tumbled in a knee-jerk sell-off after the
Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for steps to ease
monetary policy even more. But it regained its footing after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is prepared
to do more for the U.S. economy. 	
    Price volatilities spiked on the day May COMEX options were
scheduled to expire, as trading volume recovered from its lowest
level of the year on the FOMC news.	
    U.S. gold futures' open interest, a liquidity gauge
measuring the number of contracts outstanding, fell to the
lowest level since September 2009, as momentum investors opted
for better-performing assets such as equities. 	
    "There is just such little interest right in the market, we
are seeing a lot of players on the sidelines," said Mihir Dange,
a COMEX gold options floor trader for Arbitrage LLC.	
    "Once gold breaks out of this consolidation and moves one
way or another, then you will see more interest back in gold,"
he said.	
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,643.36 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), sharply off a session low of $1,623.90
an ounce.	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$1.50 an ounce at $1,642.30. Turnover was about 10 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, but set to
be the highest in a week after volume fell to the lowest of the
year last Friday.	
    "Gold is not at the forefront of anybody's trading book at
this moment," said George Nickas, a precious metals broker at 
commodities firm INTL FCStone.	
    Nickas said that the market might have oversold after
falling toward the lower end of a well-supported trading range.	
    The CBOE Gold ETF Volatility Index, which is often
referred to as the "Gold VIX" and is based on SPDR Gold Trust
GLD.P options, jumped almost 3 percent to around 18, its highest
in more than a week.	
	
    FEW CLUES ON STIMULUS	
    The gold market largely held near the unchanged level as
Bernanke on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank "would not
hesitate" to launch another round of bond purchases to drive
borrowing costs lower if it looked like the economy needed it.
 	
    However, bullion investors are somewhat disappointed as
policy makers offered no new clues about whether the Fed will
stick to its June target for ending Operation Twist, its latest
effort to keep down long-term rates.	
    Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.6
percent at $30.59 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.5 percent
to $1,547.60 an ounce, and palladium dropped 0.8 percent to
$657.93 an ounce.	
 	
 3:10 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1642.30  -1.50  -0.1  1625.00 1647.60  153,484
 US Silver MAY  30.356 -0.390  -1.3   29.925  30.965   59,914
 US Plat JUL   1547.30  -0.80  -0.1  1542.50 1559.40    6,909
 US Pall JUN    655.10 -10.70  -1.6   652.25  671.95    2,706
                                                              
 Gold          1643.36   1.63   0.1  1624.65 1645.96         
 Silver         30.590 -0.200  -0.6   29.970  30.980
 Platinum      1547.60   8.40   0.5  1545.75 1553.74
 Palladium      657.93  -5.60  -0.8   655.40  670.25
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        162,944   182,445   196,450     18.66    0.83
 US Silver       96,238    53,141    59,755     28.84   -1.63
 US Platinum      6,941     9,565     8,510        19    0.00
 US Palladium     2,765     3,331     4,684                  
                                                              
 	
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London, Editing by David
Gregorio)

