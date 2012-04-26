FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down after Fed, equities curb losses
April 26, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down after Fed, equities curb losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates
offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations
the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy
helped limit losses. 	
     The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of asset
purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing,
to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy, while
helping gold's safe-haven appeal.  	
     	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold eased 92 cents to $1,643.06 an ounce by
0022 GMT after falling as low as $1,623.90 on Wednesday in a
knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had
hoped for another round of asset purchases. 	
    * U.S. gold for June added $1.50 to $1,643.80 an
ounce.      	
    * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary
policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken. 	
    * Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled by
the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on
spending plans, suggesting the economy slowed as the first
quarter drew to a close. 	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive
momentum as the Fed reassured markets that it will keep its very
accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over
strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results.
  	
    * The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to
the Fed's dovish stance on policy. 	
       	
    DATA/EVENTS	
    0900  EZ   Business climate            Apr     	
    0900  EZ   Economic sentiment          Apr     	
    1230  U.S. Jobless claims              Weekly      	
    2330  Japan CPI, core nationwide        Mar      
 	
    2350  Japan Industrial output prelim mm  Mar     
 	
    2350  Japan  IP forecast 1 mth ahead      Mar     <JPIP2=ECI	
    	
    PRICES	
        	
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1643.06   -0.92   -0.06      5.07
  Spot Silver        30.67   -0.02   -0.07     10.76
  Spot Platinum    1551.74    5.74   +0.37     11.40
  Spot Palladium    660.97    3.39   +0.52      1.30
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1643.80    1.50   +0.09      4.91         1763
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  30.65    0.29   +0.95      9.78          527
  Euro/Dollar       1.3229
  Dollar/Yen         81.30
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
    	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

