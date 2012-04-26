PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down after Fed, equities curb losses

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy helped limit losses. The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of asset purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing, to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy, while helping gold's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 92 cents to $1,643.06 an ounce by 0022 GMT after falling as low as $1,623.90 on Wednesday in a knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for another round of asset purchases. * U.S. gold for June added $1.50 to $1,643.80 an ounce. * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. * Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled by the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on spending plans, suggesting the economy slowed as the first quarter drew to a close. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Fed reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results. * The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to the Fed's dovish stance on policy. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Business climate Apr 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Mar <JPIP2=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1643.06 -0.92 -0.06 5.07 Spot Silver 30.67 -0.02 -0.07 10.76 Spot Platinum 1551.74 5.74 +0.37 11.40 Spot Palladium 660.97 3.39 +0.52 1.30 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1643.80 1.50 +0.09 4.91 1763 COMEX SILVER MAY2 30.65 0.29 +0.95 9.78 527 Euro/Dollar 1.3229 Dollar/Yen 81.30 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)