#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs about 1 pct on options-related buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Options-related buying, easing hopes lift gold
    * Bullion rises for third day as volume recovers
    * Gold option volatility falls, tracks VIX
    * Coming up: US advanced GDP reading, consumer sentiment
Fri.

 (Adds details, comments, updates market activity)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Gold rose nearly 1
percent o n T hursday on options-related buying and as investors
bought riskier assets a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the Fed was prepared to do more to stimulate the
U.S. economy.	
    Gold, which has tended to follow riskier assets most of this
year, extended its rise to a third consecutive day as U.S.
equities gained on encouraging corporate results and a strong
housing report. 	
    Renewed gold buying could be seen after May COMEX options
expired in the previous session as liquidation pressure on
underlying futures has disappeared for now, traders said.	
    "After options expire, volatility may temporarily increase
as investors have better leverage and can buy more options at a
lower premium in the short term," said Thomas Philippides,
derivatives broker at Capfeather Brokerage Group.	
    Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,656.89 an ounce by
3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT). The metal has gained just over 1
percent during its three-day rise.	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $18.20
at $1,660.50. 	
    Trading volume was 30 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed, but up further from last Friday
when volume slumped to the lowest level of the year.	
    	
    GOLD VOLATILITY DOWN	
    Despite Thursday's gains, gold's 30-day at-the-money option
volatility fell to around 14, near its lowest level since July
2011. Gold volatility had risen in the previous session as May
COMEX options expired.	
    Philippides said gold volatility was currently driven by
option activity in gold exchange-traded funds, and the metal has
tended to follow the CBOE Volatility Index known as the
equities market fear gauge.	
    Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth
Management LLC, said gold could be even more volatile than 
equities measured by the S&P 500 index in the near future.	
    However, the metal should benefit as a hedge against
inflation and rising commodity prices in the event of more
central-bank money printing, Sica said.	
    Investors bought gold the day after Fed Chairman Bernanke
said the U.S. central bank "would not hesitate" to launch
another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower
if it looked like the economy needed it.     	
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.3
percent at $31.10 an ounce. Spot platinum climbed 1.2
percent to $1,563.85 an ounce, while spot palladium was
gained 1.4 percent to $667.08 an ounce.	
	
 3:34 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1660.50  18.20   1.1  1642.50 1662.00  114,886
 US Silver MAY  31.207  0.851   2.8   30.595  31.260   41,791
 US Plat JUL   1570.20  22.90   1.5  1552.50 1574.20    5,649
 US Pall JUN    672.65  17.55   2.7   656.25  674.80    2,546
                                                               
 Gold          1656.89  12.91   0.8  1642.58 1660.60         
 Silver         31.100  0.410   1.3   30.680  31.410
 Platinum      1563.85  17.85   1.2  1553.00 1568.49
 Palladium      667.08   9.50   1.4   658.88  670.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        123,969   178,407   196,210     17.27   -0.94
 US Silver       75,468    53,804    60,726     29.71    0.87
 US Platinum      5,886     9,483     8,532        19    0.00
 US Palladium     2,815     3,380     4,664                  
                                                               
 	
 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)

