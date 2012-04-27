FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles after Spain downgrade
#Gold Market Report
April 27, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles after Spain downgrade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to make
headway on Friday as the euro came under  pressure after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, while
investors waited for a monetary policy decision by the Bank of
Japan later in the day for further trading cues.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.65 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.9-percent weekly gain. It hit a
two-week high of $1,660.60 in the previous session.	
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,657.40.	
    * Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on
Spain to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch downgrade, citing its
expectation the government's budget deficit will deteriorate
even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.
 	
    * The Bank of Japan is likely to ease monetary policy on
Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen,
said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.
 	
    * Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in
April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and
signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year
may be more muted than forecast, data showed on Thursday.
 	
    * Upbeat U.S. home sales data partly offset the gloomy
sentiment in Europe. Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S.
homes increased solidly to a near two-year high in March,
suggesting the spring selling season got off to a firmer start
and offering hopes of a pickup in housing. 	
    * But the number of Americans claiming jobless benefits fell
slightly last week but remained above levels posted earlier this
year, suggesting stalling improvement in the labour market.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile
earnings misses. 	
    * The euro suffered a drubbing early in Asia on Friday after
Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating
downgrade, while the yen could go either way depending on the
scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0330  Japan     BOJ rate decision                                 
 0500  Japan     Construction orders yy     Mar                   
 0600  Germany   Consumer sentiment         
 0645  France    Consumer spending          Mar
 1230  U.S.      GDP, advance               Q1                     
 1355  U.S.      U.Mich sentiment, final    Apr                    
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly          
                                                                    
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1656.65   -0.63   -0.04      5.94
  Spot Silver        31.08   -0.01   -0.03     12.24
  Spot Platinum    1565.99    3.56   +0.23     12.42
  Spot Palladium    666.75   -0.33   -0.05      2.18
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1657.40   -3.10   -0.19      5.78         2383
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.07   -0.14   -0.46     11.28          295
  Euro/Dollar       1.3200
  Dollar/Yen         81.13
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
   	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

