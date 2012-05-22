PRECIOUS-Gold flat, investors await euro zone meeting

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors await a European Union summit that is expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt crisis that has been threatening global growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,593. * Market participants will focus on a European Union summit on Wednesday where French President Francois Hollande is expected to promote the idea of mutualised European debt, an idea that Germany has opposed. * Investors remain nervous over the situation in the euro zone even after G8 leaders pledged their support for Greece to remain in the single currency bloc, and continued to favour German government bonds on Monday despite their near record high prices. * A slim majority of euro zone money market traders surveyed regularly by Reuters reckon Greece will still be in the euro zone at the end of 2013, a poll showed on Monday. * Spain said on Monday it would meet its deficit targets this year despite a new slippage in its regions' accounts and a further contraction of the economy in the second quarter. * The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond buying at this time, said Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months. * The euro held steady on Tuesday, after edging higher against the dollar in the previous session as traders paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and awaited the meeting of euro zone leaders. DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 EZ Consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales pct chg Apr 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision May PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1592.89 0.34 +0.02 1.86 Spot Silver 28.51 0.05 +0.18 2.96 Spot Platinum 1468.24 7.09 +0.49 5.40 Spot Palladium 613.70 4.50 +0.74 -5.95 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1593.00 4.30 +0.27 1.67 1767 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.51 0.18 +0.65 2.11 789 Euro/Dollar 1.2806 Dollar/Yen 79.39 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)