PRECIOUS-Gold flat, investors await euro zone meeting
May 22, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, investors await euro zone meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Tuesday, as investors await a European Union summit that is
expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt
crisis that has been threatening global growth.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce
by 0039 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,593.	
    * Market participants will focus on a European Union summit
on Wednesday where French President Francois Hollande is
expected to promote the idea of mutualised European debt, an
idea that Germany has opposed. 	
    * Investors remain nervous over the situation in the euro
zone even after G8 leaders pledged their support for Greece to
remain in the single currency bloc, and continued to favour
German government bonds on Monday despite their near record high
prices. 	
    * A slim majority of euro zone money market traders surveyed
regularly by Reuters reckon Greece will still be in the euro
zone at the end of 2013, a poll showed on Monday.
 	
    * Spain said on Monday it would meet its deficit targets
this year despite a new slippage in its regions' accounts and a
further contraction of the economy in the second
quarter. 	
    * The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster
growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its
communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond
buying at this time, said Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President
Dennis Lockhart on Monday. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from
equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months. 	
    * The euro held steady on Tuesday, after edging higher
against the dollar in the previous session as traders paused
after driving the common currency to a four-month low and
awaited the meeting of euro zone leaders. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1145  U.S.    ICSC chain stores yy       Weekly                   
 1400  EZ      Consumer confidence        May                    
 1400  U.S.    Exist. home sales pct chg  Apr                      
 1400  U.S.    Existing home sales        Apr                      
 1500  Japan   BOJ rate decision          May                     
   	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1592.89    0.34   +0.02      1.86
  Spot Silver        28.51    0.05   +0.18      2.96
  Spot Platinum    1468.24    7.09   +0.49      5.40
  Spot Palladium    613.70    4.50   +0.74     -5.95
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1593.00    4.30   +0.27      1.67         1767
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.51    0.18   +0.65      2.11          789
  Euro/Dollar       1.2806
  Dollar/Yen         79.39
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

