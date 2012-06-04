PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after rally triggered by weak US data

* Weak US employment data fans easing speculation * Spot gold may fall to $1,603/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. factory orders, April; 1400 GMT (Adds comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday after posting its biggest rally in more than three years in the previous session, when dismal U.S. jobs data fuelled speculation about further monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The surprisingly weak U.S. employment data added to the gloom over the global economy, just as the euro zone appears to be sinking deeper into the debt crisis and China's growth slows. Gold broke ranks with riskier assets on Friday and rose more than 4 percent, propped up by rekindled expectations of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Some Asian investors, however, were less than convinced that the Fed would implement monetary easing soon, and were selling at the higher prices to lock in profits. "People are still not sure where things may go and have been selling after prices jumped," said a Singapore-based dealer. Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,619.80 an ounce by 0718 GMT. It had fallen to as low as $1,614.59 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was little changed at $1,621.40. If gold holds the $1,600 level in the next few days, it would signal that Friday's rally was largely a result of fresh buying rather than short-covering, analysts said. The London financial markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Bullion fell more than 6 percent in May, under the weight of a dollar that rallied more than 5 percent versus a basket of currencies as investors piled into the greenback, U.S. Treasuries and German Bund during a deepening euro zone crisis. But if the U.S. recovery falters as well, gold will have a chance to shine once again as a safe haven as investors look for alternatives. "The immediate drive is to move to Treasuries and Bund. But why would you want zero return on the Bund while you can buy gold? Gold still has value," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity analyst at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. Net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options inched up by seven contracts to 77,325 contracts in the week ended May 29, after declining for three weeks straight, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Net long positions in silver eased 2 percent to 4,912 contracts, the lowest since November 2008, the CFTC data also showed. Spot silver lost 1 percent to $28.34, after rallying 3.6 percent on Friday - its biggest one-day rise in more than three months. Precious metals prices 0718 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1619.80 -5.80 -0.36 3.58 Spot Silver 28.34 -0.30 -1.05 2.35 Spot Platinum 1429.99 -11.51 -0.80 2.66 Spot Palladium 603.75 -4.60 -0.76 -7.47 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1621.40 -0.70 -0.04 3.48 30513 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.32 -0.19 -0.67 1.45 5867 Euro/Dollar 1.2407 Dollar/Yen 78.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)