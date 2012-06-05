FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold tracks euro lower on Spain funding concerns
#Gold Market Report
June 5, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold tracks euro lower on Spain funding concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro reverses gains, falls on Spain comments
    * Coming Up: Group of Seven conference call

 (Adds details, comments; updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Tuesday,
tracking a weaker euro after a senior Spanish government
official said current borrowing costs have shut Spain out of the
financial markets ahead of Group of Seven emergency talks.	
    The euro reversed the course and headed lower, and German
Bund futures ticked higher, as hopes that a G7 conference call
would yield a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis
were dampened by the comments from Spain's Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro.  	
    Before the next batch of U.S. data sheds light on conditions
in the world's top economy, a string of indicators from the euro
zone suggested the bloc's major economies are now in various
stages of decline and even Germany is no longer immune to the
tremors emanating from the likes of Greece and Spain.
 	
    "As the gold market is most concerned about the Fed's stance
on further monetary easing, if we only see weak numbers out of
the euro zone, gold is still likely to follow risk assets
lower," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.	
    Hou expected gold to consolidate in the next few days after
a 4 percent rally last Friday on a surprisingly weak U.S.
employment report, with $1,600 providing initial support.	
    Spot gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,615.26 an ounce by
0808 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery inched up
0.2 percent to $1,616.80 an ounce.  	
    
    	
    
    A revival of investor interest in gold was reflected in the 
holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds,
which rose to 69.7 million ounces by June 3 in a third straight
day of gains, up from a four-month low of 69.4 million ounces
hit in late May. 	
    The holdings hit a record high of 70.89 million ounces in
mid-March.	
    "The physical market remains fragile but ETP holdings have
stabilised and remain close to record highs," Barclays Capital
said in a research note.	
    "But given the macro environment, we remain positive on
gold. How gold responds to key events this month, such as the
Greek election and the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)
meeting, will be pivotal in the metal reinstating its safe-haven
 appeal."	
    Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $28.18 an
ounce, and the gold-silver ratio stood at 57.25, just below a
five-month high of 57.34 hit in the previous session.	
    Gold's premium over platinum widened to $191.16 an ounce on
Monday, a level unseen since beginning of the year, and has
since narrowed a touch to $181.95. 	
    Spot platinum gained 0.6 percent to $1,431.25.	
    	
   Precious metals prices 0808 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1615.26   -3.49   -0.22      3.29
  Spot Silver        28.18   -0.04   -0.14      1.77
  Spot Platinum    1431.25    8.60   +0.60      2.75
  Spot Palladium    608.10   -0.28   -0.05     -6.80
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1616.80    2.90   +0.18      3.19        18215
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.17    0.16   +0.58      0.91         8125
  Euro/Dollar       1.2454
  Dollar/Yen         78.25
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

