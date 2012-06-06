FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up; ECB meeting awaited
June 6, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up; ECB meeting awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday,
supported by an uptick in the euro as investors wait for a
policy meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day for
clues on the next step to fight the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,618.94 an
ounce by 0025 GMT.	
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
gained 0.3 percent to $1,620.90.	
    * Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit
markets and Europe should help revive its banks, as finance
chiefs of the Group of Seven major economies conferred on the
currency bloc's worsening debt crisis but took no joint action.
  	
    * Investors are waiting for a European Central Bank policy
meeting on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony before a congressional committee on Thursday, and the
Greek elections and Group of 20 meeting in Mexico in the week of
June 17. 	
    * The ECB is expected to hold back from policy moves,
instead urging governments to address the euro zone's crisis,
but it could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early
as next month given a weakening economy and Spain's banking
troubles. 	
    * The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged
up in May, driven by gains in new orders, a welcome comfort
after recent disappointing economic data. 	
    * Spot palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $620.22, off
a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous session.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis. 	
    * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday,
having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to
credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took
no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis.
 	
    * U.S. crude prices steadied above $84 on Wednesday, as
support from a pick-up in the U.S. services sector offset
worries over Spain's access to credit markets. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0130  Australia GDP yy                   Jan                    
 0900  EZ        Revised GDP              Q1  
 1000  Germany   Industrial output mm     Apr                      
 1145  EZ        ECB rate decision        Jun                     
 1230  EZ        ECB news conference 
 1230  U.S.      Productivity             Q1                       
 1230  U.S.      Labor costs              Q1                       
 2300  S.Korea   GDP growth yy Revised    Jan                     
   	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1618.94    1.69   +0.10      3.53
  Spot Silver        28.51    0.01   +0.04      2.96
  Spot Platinum    1432.25    3.00   +0.21      2.82
  Spot Palladium    620.22    0.72   +0.12     -4.95
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1620.90    4.00   +0.25      3.45         4880
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.50    0.09   +0.33      2.10          528
  Euro/Dollar       1.2463
  Dollar/Yen         78.65
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
