#Gold Market Report
June 6, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors await ECB action

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Hopes of easing keep gold prices afloat
    * Spot gold eyes $1,648/oz -technicals
    * Coming up: European Central Bank rate decision; 1145 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on
Wednesday, rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead
of a European Central Bank policy meeting, as investors watch
for more action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.	
    The ECB is expected to indicate a readiness to cut interest
rates as soon as next month but hold back from policy moves,
after a Group of Seven emergency conference call on Tuesday
failed to produce any concrete solution. 
 	
    Gold has held steady above $1,600 an ounce since it rallied
4.3 percent last Friday, as investors expect further monetary
easing from the central banks, especially the U.S. Federal
Reserve, after data showed a surprisingly weak job market. 	
    The next focal point of the markets will be testimony by Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional committee on
Thursday, which is expected to shed light on the Fed's view of
the economy and possible policy moves.	
    "If Bernanke gives some hint on a third round of
quantitative easing, we'll be likely to see gold march towards
$1,650 or higher," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.	
    On the chart, gold appeared to have met some resistance
around $1,628, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level on
the fall from this year's peak at $1,790.3 to a low at $1,527.	
    Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,624.40 an ounce by
0633 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
 rose more than half a percent to $1,625.80.	
    
    	
    	
    Underlining the dangers in the single currency bloc, Moody's
cut the credit ratings of several banks in Germany -- the bloc's
strongest economy, citing a greater risk of further shocks from
the region's debt crisis. 	
    The euro gained on short-covering after riskier assets rose
on strong growth data from Australia, recouping some of the
losses sustained on Spain's warning it was losing access to
credit markets. 	
    Spot silver climbed 1 percent to $28.81 an ounce,
extending gains from the previous session.	
    "Technically, silver has tried to break $27 several times in
the past few weeks and failed," said a Shanghai-based trader,
"Similarly, it has made a couple of attempts to breach above $29
unsuccessfully."	
    "If silver is able to gain a steady footing above $29,
things will look a lot better."	
    Spot palladium edged down 0.1 percent to $618.70 an
ounce, off a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous
session.	
    	
   Precious metals prices 0633 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1624.40    7.15   +0.44      3.88
  Spot Silver        28.81    0.31   +1.09      4.04
  Spot Platinum    1444.20   14.95   +1.05      3.68
  Spot Palladium    618.70   -0.80   -0.13     -5.18
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1625.80    8.90   +0.55      3.77        24052
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.81    0.40   +1.43      3.21         7186
  Euro/Dollar       1.2484
  Dollar/Yen         78.86
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Editing by Ed Davies)

