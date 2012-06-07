FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firms on easing hopes; eyes on Bernanke
June 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on easing hopes; eyes on Bernanke

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, with
investors awaiting testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke in front of a congressional committee, as
expectations of more monetary stimulus ran high.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64
an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50
hit in the previous session.	
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.5 percent to $1,626.40.	
    * Just before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony, a few Fed officials say they are prepared to take
even more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic
recovery.  	
    * But in the Beige Book published on Wednesday, the Fed said
economic growth in the United States picked up over the last two
months and hiring showed signs of a "modest increase".
 	
    * The European Central Bank decided to hold rates unchanged
and offered no immediate help to fight euro zone's deepening
debt crisis, although it said the threat to the region's economy
is increasing. 	
    * Germany and European Union officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although
Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being
placed under international supervision, European sources said on
Wednesday. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.  	
    * The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose
towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to
helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. 	
  	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1100  Britain   BOE Bank Rate            Jun                      
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                  
 1400  U.S.      Fed's Bernanke testifies 
 2350  Japan     Bank lending yy          May                      
 2350  Japan     GDP revised qq           Jan                      
   	
    PRICES	
     Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1624.64    7.21   +0.45      3.89
  Spot Silver        29.50    0.13   +0.44      6.54
  Spot Platinum    1458.75    2.15   +0.15      4.72
  Spot Palladium    626.75    3.52   +0.56     -3.95
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1626.40   -7.80   -0.48      3.80         3266
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  29.49    0.00   +0.01      5.64         1521
  Euro/Dollar       1.2572
  Dollar/Yen         79.23
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
