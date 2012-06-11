PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Spain deal weighs on dollar

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to help Spain's frail banks over the weekend, buoying riskier assets and the euro while pressuring the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained more than half a percent to $1,602.65 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after losing nearly 2 percent last week. * The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,609.3 earlier in the day, before paring some gains to $1,603.8. * Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week. * The Spain aid deal boosted riskier assets. In early Asian hours, equities, oil and base metals all moved higher. * Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426 contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly rise since September 2009. * Speculative net longs in silver also surged, up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week earlier -- the lowest level since November 2008. * Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day high of $29, before easing to $28.89. * Platinum group metals also staged sizable gains, with spot platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,448 and spot palladium up nearly 2 percent at $621.72. * China's inflation dipped to a two-year low in May while economic activity remained weak, reinforcing expectation that further policy easing could be in the pipeline to head off a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains on Sunday, looking to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain. * The euro jumped more than 1 percent from Friday's close on the Spain deal, while the dollar lost nearly 0.8 percent against a basket of currencies. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index May 0645 France Industrial output mm Apr PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1602.65 8.80 +0.55 2.48 Spot Silver 28.89 0.41 +1.44 4.33 Spot Platinum 1448.00 26.00 +1.83 3.95 Spot Palladium 621.72 12.07 +1.98 -4.72 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1603.80 12.40 +0.78 2.36 6160 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.87 0.40 +1.40 3.42 2342 Euro/Dollar 1.2627 Dollar/Yen 79.54 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)