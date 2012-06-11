FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Spain deal weighs on dollar
#Gold Market Report
June 11, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Spain deal weighs on dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, after
euro zone finance ministers agreed to help Spain's frail banks
over the weekend, buoying riskier assets and the euro while
pressuring the dollar. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold gained more than half a percent to
$1,602.65 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after losing nearly 2 percent
last week.	
    * The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,609.3 earlier
in the day, before paring some gains to $1,603.8.	
    * Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its
teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how
much it needs once independent audits report in just over a
week. 	
    * The Spain aid deal boosted riskier assets. In early Asian
hours, equities, oil and base metals all moved higher.
 	
    * Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and
futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426
contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly
rise since September 2009. 	
    * Speculative net longs in silver also surged,
up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week
earlier -- the lowest level since November 2008. 	
    * Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day
high of $29, before easing to $28.89.	
    * Platinum group metals also staged sizable gains, with spot
platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,448 and spot palladium
 up nearly 2 percent at $621.72.	
    * China's inflation dipped to a two-year low in May while
economic activity remained weak, reinforcing expectation that
further policy easing could be in the pipeline to head off a
sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains on Sunday,
looking to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain. 	
    * The euro jumped more than 1 percent from Friday's close on
the Spain deal, while the dollar lost nearly 0.8 percent against
a basket of currencies.  	
	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0500  Japan     Consumer confid. index         May               
 0645  France    Industrial output mm           Apr                
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1602.65    8.80   +0.55      2.48
  Spot Silver        28.89    0.41   +1.44      4.33
  Spot Platinum    1448.00   26.00   +1.83      3.95
  Spot Palladium    621.72   12.07   +1.98     -4.72
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1603.80   12.40   +0.78      2.36         6160
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.87    0.40   +1.40      3.42         2342
  Euro/Dollar       1.2627
  Dollar/Yen         79.54
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
