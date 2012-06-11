PRECIOUS-Gold up after Spain deal; outpaced by other metals

* Spot platinum up 2 percent; spot palladium leads the pack * Gold-platinum spread narrows to lowest in June * Spot gold signals mixed - technicals * Coming up: France industrial output, April; 0645 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Monday, rising nearly 1 percent at one stage on the euro zone's decision to help Spain's battered banks, which boosted risky assets and pressured the dollar. The gains, however, were outpaced by those of precious metals with industrial uses. Silver, platinum and palladium outshone gold, with palladium leading the pack with an increase of 2.2 percent, its largest one-day rise in two months. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks, providing relief for markets that have lately been gripped with fear of a potential breakdown of the euro zone. The single currency rallied and was headed for its biggest one-day rise against the dollar in nearly eight months, while base metals and equities also jumped. "There's a strong rebound in risk appetite after the Spain deal," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "The surprisingly strong China trade data is also lending support to riskier assets." Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,598.56 an ounce by 0700 GMT, retreating from an intra-day high of $1,607.95 hit in the early hours. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery rose half a percent to $1,599.60, but off a high of $1,609.3 hit earlier in the day. SENTIMENT FICKLE WITH UNCERTAINTIES AHEAD Earlier, spot gold erased gains to hit an intra-day low of $1,592.7, as liquidation in the Shanghai market weighed. But the popular gold spot deferred contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchanged opened the afternoon session higher, and stood at 327.95 yuan a gram, or $1,601.6 an ounce. "Unless we see a definitive change in the scenario, gold will be rangebound, as people don't want to commit too much on either said," said a Hong Kong-based dealer. Investors will be closely watching the Greek elections on June 17, a Group of 20 meeting on June 18-19, as well as a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve on June 19-20. Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426 contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly rise since September 2009. Speculative net longs in silver also surged, up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week earlier - the lowest level since November 2008. Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day high of $29, before easing to $28.83. Platinum group metals, widely used in producing autocatalysts that reduce toxic exhaust, also staged impressive gains, with spot platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,446.99 and spot palladium up 2.1 percent at $622.72. As platinum's gains outstrip those in gold, bullion's premium to platinum narrowed to about $150 an ounce, its lowest in June. Precious metals prices 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1598.56 4.71 +0.30 2.22 Spot Silver 28.83 0.35 +1.23 4.12 Spot Platinum 1446.99 24.99 +1.76 3.88 Spot Palladium 622.72 13.07 +2.14 -4.56 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1599.60 8.20 +0.52 2.09 18319 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.80 0.32 +1.14 3.15 5606 Euro/Dollar 1.2631 Dollar/Yen 79.53 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies)