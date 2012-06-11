FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold up but off highs as Spanish aid disappoints
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up but off highs as Spanish aid disappoints

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euphoria for Spanish banks' bailout runs out of steam
    * Some safe-haven bids lift gold late as equities slide
    * Platinum group higher on copper's gain, demand hopes
    * Coming up: U.S. producer prices, retail data Tuesday

 (Recasts, updates prices, market activity)	
    By Frank Tang	
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices eked out small
gains in choppy trade on Monday as safe-haven buying kicked in
and a relief rally in other financial markets faded when
investor enthusiasm about a European bailout for Spain's banks
dried up.	
    Investors sought refuge in bullion as deepening worry about
saddling Spain with further debt of up to $125 billion knocked
the euro off three-week highs and sent equities into retreat.	
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,595.69 an ounce by
5:04 p.m. EDT (2104 GMT) on a late burst of safe-haven buying. 
Still, it finished off its session high of $1,607.95 and below
the key $1,600 per oz mark.	
    Gold veered away from its recent correlation with assets
perceived as more risky. The euro, S&P 500 index 
and crude oil all finished near session lows on the
lingering European debt fears. 	
    The market was still vulnerable though. Disappointment about
the small size of the bailout had left many investors
unconvinced that Europe was committed to roll out more monetary
stimulus to fix the crisis and sent gold briefly into negative
territory to an intraday low around $1,583, traders said.	
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$5.40 an ounce at $1,596.80, Prices were volatile with volume
sharply lower than usual at about half of its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed. 	
    Greece's general election next Sunday could derail the
region's effort to prevent the crisis from escalating. Some said
this could send global financial markets into a tailspin and
drag gold lower.	
    "We are still in a liquidation phase for gold. Investors are
still very concerned about the debt problem, and gold is often a
perfect source of liquidity," said Adrian Day of Adrian Day
Asset Management, which has $160 million in assets.	
    But Day added that gold should rise when central banks
around the world use monetary stimulus to boost their economies.	
    	
    FED STIMULUS EYED	
    Gold has struggled for traction above $1,600 an ounce since
breaching that level just over a week ago after soft U.S. jobs
data sparked talk of a third round of monetary easing and fueled
gold's biggest one-day rise in more than three years.	
    However, that climb quickly lost steam after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no further hint of new stimulus
measures in a speech last week. Gold lost 2 percent last week.	
    Meanwhile, platinum group metals outperformed on hopes a
solution to the euro zone debt crisis may start to emerge.
Platinum and palladium both rose almost 2 percent, following
copper's gain.	
    Spot platinum was up 1.4 percent at $1,441.74 an
ounce, while spot palladium rallied 1.6 percent to
$619.22 an ounce.    	
    Silver was up 0.5 percent $28.62 an ounce.	
 3:34 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1596.80   5.40   0.3  1582.70 1609.30  109,513
 US Silver JUL  28.616  0.145   0.5   28.255  29.000   34,032
 US Plat JUL   1449.30  24.20   1.7  1436.50 1457.00    8,598
 US Pall SEP    625.15  13.15   2.1   612.50  630.75    1,945
                                                               
 Gold          1599.50   5.65   0.4  1583.30 1607.95         
 Silver         28.620  0.140   0.5   28.330  29.000
 Platinum      1441.74  19.74   1.4  1444.00 1452.50
 Palladium      619.22   9.57   1.6   616.50  628.49
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        111,591   214,138   196,771     23.39    0.69
 US Silver       41,427    49,686    54,135     32.01   -0.91
 US Platinum     11,305     8,073     7,985        18    0.00
 US Palladium     1,984     5,796     4,549                  
                                                               
 	
 (Additonal reporting by Jan Harvey in London; editing by Jim
Marshall and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.