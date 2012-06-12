FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down; safe-haven appeal limits losses
#Gold Market Report
June 12, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down; safe-haven appeal limits losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday
for the first time in two sessions but losses were limited
because investors, who now doubt the effectiveness of the euro
zone's bailout plan for Spain's banks, still believed in gold's
safe-haven status.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by
0032 GMT.	
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also
inched down 0.3 percent, to $1,591.40.	
    * The initial euphoria in the financial market over the euro
zone's decision to shore up Spain's banking sector quickly
fizzled, as investors worried about the bailout's impact on
public debt.  	
    * Riskier assets, including equities, base metals and oil,
slid as the market sentiment soured, outpacing losses in
precious metals. 	
    * Spanish and Italian bond yields rose after the short-lived
relief rally. 	
    * Investors are waiting for the Greek elections on June 17,
which could decide Greece's future in the euro zone with voters
split over a 130 billion euro international bailout which has
kept afloat the economy. 	
    * European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case
scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro. 	
    * Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on
Monday he was not convinced that current economic circumstances
call for additional monetary easing "quite yet." 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy. 	
    * The euro held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after
erasing strong gains in the previous session as the relief
brought by Spain's bank bailout deal quickly gave way to worries
over the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0530  India     Industrial Output yy       Apr                    
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy       Weekly                 
 1230  U.S.      Import prices mm           May                    
 1800  U.S.      Federal budget,$           May                    
 2350  Japan     Machinery orders           April
 	
   PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1589.89   -5.06   -0.32      1.67
  Spot Silver        28.38   -0.12   -0.42      2.49
  Spot Platinum    1426.24  -10.04   -0.70      2.39
  Spot Palladium    616.72   -0.33   -0.05     -5.48
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1591.40   -5.40   -0.34      1.57         3468
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.36   -0.26   -0.91      1.58          605
  Euro/Dollar       1.2479
  Dollar/Yen         79.23
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
