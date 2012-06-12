FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on physical demand, euro uncertainty
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on physical demand, euro uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Strong physical demand after recent pullback helps
    * Uncertainty over euro debt crisis boosts gold buying
    * Interest in COMEX July options high
    * Coming up: U.S. producer prices Wednesday

 (Recasts, adds details, updates market activity)	
    By Frank Tang	
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a third
consecutive session o n T uesday as physical bullion buying and
the accumulation of bullish bets linked to uncertainty over the
euro zone debt crisis helped the metal recover from early
losses.	
    Bullion, which veered away from its positive correlation
with riskier assets in the previous session, tracked gains in
U.S. equities and the euro following their declines on Monday
when some investors said the European financial rescue of
Spanish banks was too small.	
    Signs of a worsening European crisis, surging Spanish bond
yields and a key election in Greece on Sunday prompted investors
to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal. Some bought gold after
they digested the $125 million Spanish bailout package which
would provide the markets with additional liquidity.	
    "We've seen demand pick up on the physical side here. Every
time we dipped dramatically below $1,600, the market remains
well supported," said David Meger, director of metals trading at
Vision Financial Markets.	
    Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,605.10 an ounce by
2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT), its biggest one-day gain since June 1.	
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $17
an ounce at $1,613.80, with trading volume about 40 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.	
    Bullion fell earlier in the session after data showed U.S.
import prices recorded their largest decline in nearly two years
in May, a sign of weakening global demand for goods.
 However, a brief rally in the euro at around 9
a.m. appeared to spark gold's gains. 	
 	
    	
    JITTERS BEFORE GREECE ELECTION 	
    COMEX gold option floor trader Jonathan Jossen said there
was strong short-term interest in the COMEX July options which
expire in two weeks.	
    Traders also reported fund buying in deep out-of-the-market
calls, other bullish strategies including bull-call spreading
and volatility plays such as straddles.	
    The metal saw some safe-haven bids from jittery investors
after Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial
rescue because of its high borrowing costs, and as Spain's bond
yields rose to their highest levels since the euro's launch in
1999. 	
    "Spain, Italy and Greece are the three reasons why gold
should become more attractive because there is a lot of fear out
there about what could happen next," said Bill O'Neill, partner
of LOGIC Advisors, a commodities-focused wealth manager.	
    Greece's general election on Sunday could also derail the
region's effort to prevent the crisis from escalating. Some said
this could send global financial markets into a tailspin and
drag gold lower.	
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 1 percent
at $28.79 an ounce. Spot platinum climbed 0.7 percent to
$1,445.74 an ounce, while spot palladium gained 0.7
percent to $621.25 an ounce.	
    	
 2:32 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1613.80  17.00   1.1  1586.40 1618.90  136,008
 US Silver JUL  28.949  0.333   1.2   28.315  29.050   39,248
 US Plat JUL   1454.40   5.10   0.4  1423.90 1456.70    7,593
 US Pall SEP    624.25  -0.90  -0.1   615.05  626.25    1,787
                                                               
 Gold          1605.10  10.15   0.6  1587.20 1617.40         
 Silver         28.790  0.290   1.0   28.380  29.030
 Platinum      1445.74   9.46   0.7  1428.25 1453.24
 Palladium      621.25   4.20   0.7   617.43  623.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        142,121   216,082   196,771     23.27    0.15
 US Silver       49,958    49,353    54,135     32.38    0.37
 US Platinum      9,181     8,249     7,985        18    0.00
 US Palladium     1,918     5,736     4,549                  
                                                               
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
