PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains as Spain worries amount
June 13, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains as Spain worries amount

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Wednesday, retaining gains from the previous session as
investors stayed nervous over Spain's finance after the
country's borrowing costs rose to euro-era highs. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.09 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.	
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,610.50.	
    * Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the
history of the euro zone on Tuesday, edging closer to the 7
percent danger level and fuelling worries over whether Madrid
will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking
bailout. 	
    * This followed euro zone finance ministers' agreement over
the weekend to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain's ailing
banks, as investors remained skittish over Madrid's finance.	
    * Fitch Ratings downgraded 18 Spanish banks less than a week
after the agency cut the country's sovereign debt rating.
 	
    * Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on
Thursday. Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a
financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a
sharp denial from the Italian prime minister.   	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
 	
    * The euro traded nearly flat against the dollar on
Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0900  EZ        Industrial production yy      Apr                 
 1130  India     M3 Money Supply                                   
 1230  U.S.      PPI inflation yy, NSA         May                 
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices mm            May                 
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices, core mm      May                 
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices, core yy      May                 
 1230  U.S.      Retail sales mm               May                 
 1400  U.S.      Business inventories mm       Apr                 
 2100  N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate                            
 	
    PRICES	
     Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1609.09   -0.41   -0.03      2.90
  Spot Silver        28.86   -0.08   -0.28      4.23
  Spot Platinum    1450.74    3.61   +0.25      4.15
  Spot Palladium    618.63   -1.77   -0.29     -5.19
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1610.50   -3.30   -0.20      2.79         2027
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.83   -0.12   -0.41      3.28          450
  Euro/Dollar       1.2497
  Dollar/Yen         79.60
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

