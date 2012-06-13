PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 4th day, eyes technical resistance

* Bullion initial rally fizzles as euro stays higher * Investors eye weekend Greek election, European debt level * Gold could falter for failing to breach $1,640/oz * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices, jobless claims Thurs (Adds details, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a fourth straight session o n W ednesday on safe-haven bids due to uncertainties in Europe ahead of a key election in Greece, but the metal's repeated failures to break above major chart resistance could trigger technical selling. Bullion raced toward $1,625 an ounce earlier in the session after weak U.S. retail sales and wholesale prices data raised the prospect of additional monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. Concerns about Spanish and Italian debt and jitters over Sunday's Greek election also kept gold prices supported. The metal, which has largely moved in sync with risky assets so far this year, later pared gains even though the euro stayed higher. Gold has also repeatedly failed to break above $1,640 for over a month despite several recent rallies. "Right now there seems to be a disconnect with gold and the euro, and my fear is that if we don't get above $1,640, we can have from a $50 to $70 selloff in the coming days," said Anthony Neglia, president of Tower Trading and a COMEX gold options floor trader. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,617.70 an ounce by 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT), having earlier hit a high of $1,624.36. After briefly falling to $1,580 an ounce, the metal has gained 4 percent in the last four sessions on better physical demand and fund buying in call options, as signs of a worsening European crisis fueled speculation of more monetary easing by central banks. On the charts, gold's technical outlook brightened after the metal broke above its 50-day average after its four-day rise. However, traders said bullion must breach last week's high of $1,640 an ounce to extend its rally. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $5.60 at $1,619.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. FED MEETING IN FOCUS Gold's investment-hedge appeal also improved after a $125 million European bailout on debt-stricken Spanish banks earlier this week should provide markets with additional liquidity. In addition, some investors have been accumulating bullion ahead of a policy meeting by the Federal Reserve next week. Any possible mention of a new stimulus program in the Fed's policy statement will likely send gold prices rallying. The metal had rallied as much as 15 percent after the Fed in January said it would keep rates near zero until at least late 2014, but gold has since tumbled several times after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke did not mention further easing in his Congressional testimonies. Year to date, gold is up about 3 percent. SocGen analyst Robin Bhar said that markets were speculating that Bernanke may warm toward a third round of asset-buyback program known as quantitative easing, and that will be enough to put a floor under the gold price. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.1 percent to $28.91 an ounce. Spot platinum gained 1 percent to $1,461.08 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.6 percent to $616.72 an ounce. 2:39 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1619.40 5.60 0.3 1607.00 1626.00 118,201 US Silver JUL 28.941 -0.008 0.0 28.700 29.095 31,718 US Plat JUL 1466.80 12.40 0.9 1445.90 1469.90 7,542 US Pall SEP 623.30 -0.95 -0.2 618.00 629.00 1,745 Gold 1617.70 8.20 0.5 1606.65 1624.36 Silver 28.910 -0.030 -0.1 28.760 29.120 Platinum 1461.08 13.95 1.0 1450.63 1466.49 Palladium 616.72 -3.68 -0.6 620.52 625.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 123,231 215,720 196,755 24.67 1.08 US Silver 38,476 49,481 53,935 32.04 -0.34 US Platinum 10,027 8,513 8,000 18 0.00 US Palladium 1,887 5,731 4,510 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Veronica Brown in London; editing by Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)