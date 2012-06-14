PRECIOUS-Gold steady on soft US data after 4 days of gains

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Thursday after posting a fourth straight session of gains in the previous session when weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, and investors remain nervous before the make-or-break Greek election on Sunday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce by 0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also traded little changed at $1,618. * U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, adding to evidence of a slowdown in the economic recovery and raising hopes of further easing by the Federal Reserve. * Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden. * Spain will soon follow Portugal, Ireland and Greece in seeking an international sovereign bailout, say a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters just days after Madrid sought up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banks. * French President Francois Hollande warned on Wednesday that some countries in Europe would want Greece to be forced out of the euro zone if it did not respect its engagement to international creditors after the June 17 election. * Investors are eyeing an Italian bond auction later in the day, after the country's one-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high at a debt auction on Wednesday on worries about Rome's ability to manage its debt burden. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy May 1230 U.S. CPI May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Jun PRICES Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1616.69 -0.39 -0.02 3.38 Spot Silver 28.84 -0.09 -0.31 4.15 Spot Platinum 1457.24 -2.24 -0.15 4.61 Spot Palladium 616.50 -0.83 -0.13 -5.52 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1618.00 -1.40 -0.09 3.27 880 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.81 -0.13 -0.45 3.21 139 Euro/Dollar 1.2572 Dollar/Yen 79.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)