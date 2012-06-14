PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 4 days of gains; Greece in focus

* Weak U.S. data raises hopes of more easing by Fed * Physical gold demand slow, some selling seen at higher levels * Coming up: U.S. CPI, May; 1230 GMT (Adds detail; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday after posting a fourth straight session of gains the previous day, when weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, with investors nervous before a make-or-break Greek election. Cash gold has gained more than 1 percent this week, breaking ranks with the euro, which has fallen 0.8 percent as mounting worries about the euro zone's ability to contain its debt crisis drew some safe-haven flows into gold. Moody's cut Spain's sovereign debt rating by three notches, and economists expected Madrid to seek an international bailout soon, despite a newly approved euro zone plan to help the country's battered banks. Weak retail and inflation data added to evidence of a slowdown in the U.S. recovery, raising expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve. "Once there's evidence that the policymakers on the monetary side are going to have to release stimulus, especially with inflation coming up, we should see rising interest in gold and silver," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. Spot gold was little changed at $1,618.10 an ounce by 0656 GMT, after rising nearly 2 percent over the past four sessions, its longest winning streak since late April. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was nearly flat at $1,619. German Bund futures, a barometer of sentiment in the European government debt market, opened slightly higher, reflecting worries over Spain's downgrade, as investors watch an Italian bond auction later in the day. But traders said the Greek election on Sunday, which may decide whether the country remains in the euro zone, is key. The correlation between gold and the dollar stood at -0.249, close to an eight-month high of -0.236 hit last week. A reading of -1 suggests a perfectly inverse correlation. Gold bar premiums in Singapore and Hong Kong edged lower from last week, as demand remained sluggish, dealers said. "June is a quiet month for jewellers' demand, while investors are only buying on dips," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong, adding that investors saw $1,550 as a good bargain-hunting level. In Hong Kong, premiums stood in a range of $1 to $1.40 an ounce, down from $1.10 to $1.60 last week, dealers said. Precious metals prices 0656 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1618.10 1.02 +0.06 3.47 Spot Silver 28.88 -0.05 -0.17 4.30 Spot Platinum 1476.69 17.21 +1.18 6.01 Spot Palladium 618.72 1.39 +0.23 -5.18 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1619.00 -0.40 -0.02 3.33 12495 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.88 -0.06 -0.21 3.46 2948 Euro/Dollar 1.2562 Dollar/Yen 79.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)