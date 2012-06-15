FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece
June 15, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday after
five straight days of gains, supported by hopes for monetary
easing after sluggish U.S. data, while investors were looking to
a key vote in Greece on the weekend that could unleash havoc in
financial markets.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce
by 0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week
earlier.	
    * The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.30.	
    * New claims for U.S. state jobless benefits rose for the
fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May, opening
the door wider for the U.S. Federal Reserve to help an economy
that shows signs of weakening. 	
    * Authorities in the world's major economies are preparing
for a possible market storm or public panic after cliffhanger
Greek elections on Sunday, officials said on Thursday, should
radical leftists win and cast doubt on the nation's future in
the euro zone. 	
    * Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of
$1,495.43, before easing slightly to $1,488.38. The metal was
headed for a 4.7-percent weekly rise, its strongest since late
January.	
    * Spot palladium hit $637.75, its highest since early
May. It was last up 1 percent at $636.19, poised for a 4-percent
climb on the week, its biggest weekly rise in nearly five
months.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday on the news that central
banks are standing by to stabilise markets. 	
    * The euro retained gains from the previous session. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0900  EZ        Eurostat trade nsa, EUR     Apr                 
 0900  EZ        Employment                  Q1  
 1315  U.S.      Industrial production       May                   
 1355  U.S.      TR/U.Mich Prelim consumer sentiment June
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
                                                                 
  	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1621.79   -0.51   -0.03      3.71
  Spot Silver        28.62    0.03   +0.10      3.36
  Spot Platinum    1488.38    1.85   +0.12      6.85
  Spot Palladium    636.19    6.31   +1.00     -2.50
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1623.30    3.70   +0.23      3.61         1851
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.59    0.18   +0.64      2.42          324
  Euro/Dollar       1.2617
  Dollar/Yen         79.45
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
