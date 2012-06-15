PRECIOUS-Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday after five straight days of gains, supported by hopes for monetary easing after sluggish U.S. data, while investors were looking to a key vote in Greece on the weekend that could unleash havoc in financial markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce by 0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week earlier. * The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.30. * New claims for U.S. state jobless benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May, opening the door wider for the U.S. Federal Reserve to help an economy that shows signs of weakening. * Authorities in the world's major economies are preparing for a possible market storm or public panic after cliffhanger Greek elections on Sunday, officials said on Thursday, should radical leftists win and cast doubt on the nation's future in the euro zone. * Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of $1,495.43, before easing slightly to $1,488.38. The metal was headed for a 4.7-percent weekly rise, its strongest since late January. * Spot palladium hit $637.75, its highest since early May. It was last up 1 percent at $636.19, poised for a 4-percent climb on the week, its biggest weekly rise in nearly five months. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday on the news that central banks are standing by to stabilise markets. * The euro retained gains from the previous session. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Apr 0900 EZ Employment Q1 1315 U.S. Industrial production May 1355 U.S. TR/U.Mich Prelim consumer sentiment June 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0052 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1621.79 -0.51 -0.03 3.71 Spot Silver 28.62 0.03 +0.10 3.36 Spot Platinum 1488.38 1.85 +0.12 6.85 Spot Palladium 636.19 6.31 +1.00 -2.50 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1623.30 3.70 +0.23 3.61 1851 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.59 0.18 +0.64 2.42 324 Euro/Dollar 1.2617 Dollar/Yen 79.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)